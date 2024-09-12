Century Complete Reveals New Homes Now Selling Near Panama City, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National leader in online

homebuying offering affordable single-family homes at Clear Lake Estates

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-announced that the company's Century Complete brand is now selling at Clear Lake Estates. In addition to quality and affordable new homes, the community boasts an attractive location near Deer Point Lake, Panama City and Tyndall Air Force Base.

Beaumont Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Youngstown, FL | Clear Lake Estates by Century Complete

Cabot Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes for Sale in Youngstown, FL | Clear Lake Estates by Century Complete

"Featuring one-acre homesites in a tranquil location with convenient proximity to white-sand beaches, shopping and more, Clear Lake Estates offers exceptional living at a great price," said Dave Roberts, EVP of Field Operations. "We're also proud to offer Hometown Hero savings for our military buyers in the area."

Learn more & view available homes at .



MORE ABOUT CLEAR LAKE ESTATES

Single-family homes | Now selling from the mid $200s



90 homesites

Single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,773 square feet

One-acre lots in a convenient location near Highway 231

Easy access to area attractions and economic hubs like Panama City, Panama City Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, and Deer Point Lake Open-concept layouts with desirable included features like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances

Location:

Camp Flowers Road and Hornbill Drive

Youngstown, FL 32466

850.354.5573

VISIT US AT OUR PANAMA CITY SALES STUDIO!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our Panhandle Studio in Panama City.

1000 E. 23rd Street

Panama City, FL 32405

850.354.5573

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

