MENAFN - PR Newswire) ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --TheCasino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) proudly participated in the American Foundation for Prevention's "Out of the Darkness Community Walk ," on Saturday, September 7, which raised more than $280,000. Led by team members from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, employees from every casino property participated in Saturday's walk.

Atlantic City Casinos Help Raise $280,000 at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Walk on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

Team Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Team Resorts Casino Hotel

Team Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Continue Reading

"We are so very proud that every Atlantic City casino property has united with Hard Rock to raise awareness and funding for this important cause," said Mike Sampson, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City & AFSP NJ Chapter Board Member . "We are extremely grateful that our efforts will help to make a difference in the lives of many and aid the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's with life-saving initiatives."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was the first Atlantic City casino to participate in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk over the last five years through Sampson's leadership. The team at Hard Rock was driven to participate annually after the group's personal experiences with loved ones who died by suicide.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2022, nearly 50,000 Americans died by suicide. Here in New Jersey, suicide is impacting the state's youngest residents. According to the most recent CDC data, 94 youth ages 10 to 24 died by suicide in 2021, making it the second leading cause of death among youth in that age range for the state. The National Institute of Health reports 20% of children ages three to 17 have either a mental or a behavioral disorder. Between 2008 and 2020, suicide rates for children ages 12 to 17 increased by 16%, according to the institute.

"This show of force from across our

casino properties demonstrates the industry's commitment to this vital issue," said Mark Giannantonio, president, Casino Association of New Jersey. "Sadly, so many families across our city, state and country know a loved one that has died by suicide, and that is why it's so important for us to come together to raise awareness and support each other."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a

loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide.

"We are honored and grateful for the continued partnership with Hard Rock in the fight to prevent suicide and reduce the stigma around mental health," stated Michael Lamma, AFSP Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer stated. "With their support, the Atlantic-Cape Walk has grown to be the Chapter's largest walk, raising $7,000 in 2017 to over $278,000 last year. Through Hard Rock's leadership we have been able to engage the communities of Atlantic and Cape Counties to raise awareness, bring comfort to those who have lost someone to suicide and to raise critical funds for suicide prevention."

About the Casino Association of New Jersey

The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) is a trade organization that provides a collective voice for the Atlantic City casino industry by facilitating the exchange of information and ideas between our industry, small businesses, Atlantic City stakeholders and the general public. The CANJ consistently advocates for legislation and initiatives that support the ongoing revitalization of Atlantic City into a world-class destination resort. A thriving casino industry drives economic growth, job creation, increased tax revenue for state and local budgets, and prosperity for city residents, hardworking families and businesses which rely on the casinos for their livelihood.

Our goals are simple:

protect and grow the tens of thousands of jobs the casino industry supports across New Jersey

and continue Atlantic City's transformation into a world-class destination resort.

For additional information, please visit

.

CONTACT:

Emily D'Alberto, [email protected]

SOURCE Casino Association of New Jersey

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED