Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Nitish Kumar On Bihar’S Special Status Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised Chief Nitish Kumar for surrendering before the BJP on state special state status issue.

During a interaction in Darbhanga, Yadav pointed out that despite the state having a "double engine" government, the Central has refused to grant special status to Bihar.

“The NDA government has been neglecting Bihar's interests over the years. While they seek votes from the state's electorate, they treat its people unfairly. We are discussing this issue with party workers, and once complete, we plan to actively raise Bihar's issues both on the streets and in the legislature,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha. Yadav questioned Sinha's contributions since assuming the position, accusing him of simply "roaming around" in government vehicles with security on the taxpayer's money.

“Does he have any notable achievements? Is roaming a job? Has he held more public meetings than us? These people are misleading the public,” Yadav said.

On Mithila bypolls, Yadav acknowledged that the outcomes were not in RJD's favour but emphasised that the party is not weak.

Tejashwi Yadav expressed frustration over the 2020 Assembly election, claiming his party would have formed the government had it not been for alleged dishonesty in the process.

Tejashwi Yadav, currently undertaking the Aabhar Yatra in Bihar, continued his campaign on the third day in Darbhanga, where he engaged with party workers to discuss local issues.