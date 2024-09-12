OFP Funding Announces Exclusive Promotion: $269 Discount On Instantly Funded $50K Accounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OFP Funding, the world's leading instant funding proprietary trading firm, is thrilled to announce a limited-time for traders seeking immediate access to capital.Starting Thursday, September 12th at 15:30 CET, traders can take advantage of a $269 discount on OFP's popular $50K instantly funded account with a 5% daily drawdown, 80% profit split, and on-demand payouts.Promotion Details:Promotion Period: September 12th, 15:30 CET – September 15th, 23:55 CETAccount in Promotion: $50K account with 5% Daily Drawdown, 80% Profit Split, and On-Demand PayoutsDiscount Code: SAVE269Discount Amount: $269 off at checkoutEligible Account Customization: Currency selection onlyThis promotion offers traders a unique opportunity to access an instantly funded $50K account at a significant discount. Unlike traditional prop firms, OFP Funding stands out by providing immediate access to capital, eliminating the need for traders to complete lengthy challenges or evaluation phases. Traders can start building profits from day one, without delays.With OFP's instantly funded accounts, traders have the flexibility to personalize their accounts to match their trading style. While this promotion limits customization to currency selection, traders still benefit from OFP's unmatched offering of a 5% daily drawdown, an 80% profit split, and the freedom to request payouts on-demand.How to Redeem:Visit OFP Funding's website during the promotional periodSelect the $50K account with the specified parametersEnter discount code SAVE269 at checkout to apply the $269 discountNote: Discounted prices will not be displayed on the general pricing page. The discount must be applied manually.Please remember that this exclusive offer applies only to the $50K account with the 5% daily drawdown, 80% profit split, and on-demand payouts. Accounts with different sizes, drawdown limits, profit splits, or payout structures are not eligible for this promotion. Traders can use multiple times the Discount Code during the promotion.Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to save on OFP Funding's $50K instantly funded accounts.Start trading with capital immediately and enjoy the flexibility and freedom OFP offers to traders worldwide.

