Transcending Artistry : Al Zain Redefines Arabian Fine Jewellery

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Al Zain , is a Bahraini jewellery brand synonymous with true Arabian luxury, with over ninety years of expertise in craftsmanship and artistry. Established in 1930, Al Zain has dedicated itself and is driven by a relentless pursuit to preserve and re-introducing rich Arabian heritage to a growing global audience. Al Zain endeavours to reach a growing and ever-expanding audience offering a variety of unique concepts expressed through rich materials, contemporary designs and seamless craftsmanship. As a fully integrated design, manufacturing, and retail house, Al Zain orchestrates the entire jewellery creation process in-house, from concept to boutique.

Highly recognized for its unique high jewellery creations, Al Zain proudly presents Arab Deco, a truly unique concept that fuses Art Deco design methodologies with rhythmic geometric Arabesque patterns. A classic contemporary collection that is a true manifestation of the brand's belief that jewellery goes beyond the purpose of ornamentation. The union of minute details come together to form the geometric artistry of Arab Deco while paying homage to natural Bahraini pearls. These wonders of nature play a pivotal role in shaping the brand's legacy, imparting a deep appreciation for these treasures. Natural Bahraini pearls have long held legendary status for their purity, brilliance, and stunning beauty. Since the beginning of Al Zain's journey, their forefathers were captivated by the allure of these precious gems and poured passion into crafting pieces that showcase their timeless elegance.

Al Zain is a multi-generational family-owned business with a rich legacy passed down through generations, with international credibility. Al Zain has earned its reputation for the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of its jewellery, creating unique contemporary designs with echoes of the Arabian heritage.

Nabeel Al Zain, the present chairman who shares his father's passion, continued in his father's footsteps with a new dynamic vision for the brand. Today, Al Zain has expanded to having over 15 boutiques across the Middle East and two state-of-the-art manufacturing houses in Bahrain. With high global ambitions, Al Zain's international plan to expand its global footprint strategically started with the USA and Japan.

As Al Zain approaches its 95th anniversary, it remains driven by the relentless pursuit to reintroduce exceptional craftsmanship and design of Arabian jewellery beyond its shores. With a long legacy of pearl merchants, Al Zain maintains a commitment to uphold high standards of quality and authenticity. Ready for the journey ahead, Al Zain is excited about expanding its global footprint and fulfilling a long-held ambition to take the best of Arabia to the world.