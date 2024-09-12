Updated COVID-19 And Flu Shots Now Available At All Stop & Shop Pharmacies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stop & Shop is Well Stocked in Updated 2024-2025 and Flu Vaccines to Promote this Upcoming Season

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available at its more than 200 pharmacy locations across the Northeast to help protect against COVID-19 and flu this fall and winter. Customers can receive immunizations for both the flu and COVID-19 during the same pharmacy visit, as the CDC has indicated that these vaccines may be administered alongside each other, allowing customers to get protected sooner – and save an extra trip to the pharmacy. Vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop's trained & trusted pharmacists and are offered at no-cost with most insurance plans.



The CDC has updated its guidance and is recommending everyone aged 6 months and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine this season, including those who were previously vaccinated. According to the CDC,“receiving an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. COVID-19 vaccination also reduces the chance of suffering the effects of Long COVID, which can develop during or following acute infection and last for an extended duration. Last season, people who received a 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine saw greater protection against illness and hospitalization than those who did not receive a 2023-2024 vaccine.”

The CDC also recommends everyone 6 months of age and older, with rare exceptions, receive an updated flu vaccine to reduce the risk of influenza and its potentially serious complications this fall and winter. Most people need only one dose of the flu vaccine each season. While CDC recommends flu vaccination as long as influenza viruses are circulating, September and October remain the best times for most people to get vaccinated.

“Stop & Shop's Pharmacies are once again ready to continue our longstanding mission of taking care of our communities this flu season,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop.“We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations, either with an appointment or on a walk-in basis. Stop & Shop aims to be a partner in wellness not only this fall, but all year-round, and make it easy for everyone to get the care they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

To help keep customers healthy & well, Stop & Shop welcomes shoppers to receive their immunizations for COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, and more, all at a Stop & Shop Pharmacy near you. Walk-ins are welcome, and shoppers can even stop by the pharmacy during their weekly shopping trip; or plan ahead and schedule immunizations online. With extended weekend hours at all Stop & Shop pharmacy locations (9 am – 5 pm every Saturday and Sunday), and expanded pediatric immunization services, Stop & Shop is helping to make staying healthy easy for the whole family. Customers should consult their licensed, trained, and trusted local Stop & Shop pharmacist for a full immunization review and to discuss other important immunizations that can help keep them healthy.

Stop & Shop takes extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured additional stock of the flu vaccine. The immunization area also has strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

This year, Stop & Shop is offering free flu vaccine clinics to schools across the Northeast that are part of Stop & Shop's School Food Pantry Program . The brand's signature giving program is designed to help students facing food insecurity by providing consistent access to healthy food. Schools with pantries supported by Stop & Shop will also be able to offer their students and staff flu vaccines at no cost this year.

To find a Stop & Shop Pharmacy near you, to view which vaccine is available in your local Stop & Shop Pharmacy, or to schedule an immunization appointment, visit .

*Age restrictions on immunizations vary by state. See our website or ask your pharmacist for details.

About Stop & Shop: A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit .

