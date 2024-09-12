Edible Garden USDA Organic Herb Product Line Now Available At Green’S Natural Foods And The Extra Supermarket Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that its USDA Organic herb product line is now available at Green's Natural Foods and The Extra Supermarket in New York and New Jersey.

Green's Natural Foods and The Extra Supermarkets are retailers designed to meet the unique needs of their diverse customer bases. Green's is renowned for its commitment to health, featuring 100% organic produce, all-natural Non-GMO groceries, and bulk foods. Each store is a haven for wellness enthusiasts, boasting an organic juice and smoothie bar and a fresh foods department with convenient grab-and-go options. Additionally, Green's offers an extensive selection of vitamins, supplements, and health and beauty products. The Extra Supermarkets provides a wide range of offerings that exceed the expectations of a typical grocery store, including prepared meals, salads, catering, and a rich assortment of organic and international foods. Known for carrying top brands and maintaining high quality standards, both chains are ideal destinations for everyday shopping, catering to consumers' health and lifestyle needs.”

"We are pleased to announce our partnerships with Green's Natural Foods and The Extra Supermarkets in New York and New Jersey, significantly expanding our Northeast distribution network," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "Green's Natural Foods' commitment to environmental sustainability and food safety aligns seamlessly with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. By introducing our locally grown, USDA Organic sustainable herbs into their locations, we are not only extending our regional presence but also ensuring that consumers have access to the freshest, highest-quality products on the market. This collaboration with Green's underscores our mutual commitment to promoting a healthier planet and community, making them an ideal partner for Edible Garden.”

"The partnership with The Extra Markets will enable the retailer to enhance its product offerings with fresh, USDA Organic, sustainable herbs, meeting the increasing consumer demand for healthier, eco-friendly options. This will not only expand Edible Garden's reach across the Northeast but will also serve to reinforce The Extra Markets' commitment to delivering a diverse product selection, and outstanding value to their customers every day. The introduction of these premium offerings is designed to enhance the shopping experience, perfectly aligning with customer expectations for quality and sustainability.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to . A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, the Company's ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“design,”“expect,”“intend,”“objective,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

