Spiceology Named Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Spice Company Six Years In A Row

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It has just been announced that for the sixth year in a row, Spiceology has been named to the 5000 list, a prestigious that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. Since first being recognized by the Inc. 5000 in 2018, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46 percent.

In the past year, Spiceology has continued to

grow its penetration and omnichannel presence across foodservice, retail, and direct-to-consumer, putting it head-to-head with some of the most established brand names in the food & beverage industry.

"This is our sixth year on the Inc. 5000 list, and thanks to our team's dedication and ever-growing customer base, we continue to scale the brand," said Darby McLean, CEO of Spiceology. "In foodservice, we're growing our distribution footprint to serve restaurant operators nationally. In retail, we've gained several key placements with national retailers in the last year. As always, our focus is on continuing to innovate new flavors and maintain industry-leading freshness and quality as we evolve."

After a first-of-its-kind national consumer survey and new Trend Report , Spiceology declared 2024 the Year of the Spice Blend , reporting that:

- Blends account for 10 of its top 20 spice products sold to professional chefs.

- 66 percent of

U.S. homecooks regularly use spice blends when cooking.

Spiceology's Periodic Table of FlavorTM features more than 300 ingredients that are ground and shipped fresh. The chef-founded company is best known for its innovative Signature Blends like Greek Freak, Smoky Honey Habanero, Black & Bleu, and its newest Tomatador blend, a Spanish-inspired Mediterranean seasoning.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce," said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.



To learn more about Spiceology, visit Spiceology and connect on social at @spiceology .

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY:

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is on a mission to inspire experimentation and share in the joy of cooking and eating. The chef-owned and operated spice company's 'Periodic Table of Flavor' spotlights innovative blends and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. With Signature Blends like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero that have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

