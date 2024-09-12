American Liver Foundation Hosts National Legacy Gala Honoring Leaders In Liver Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Recording Artist, Songwriter, Producer and Equity Leader Al B. Sure! to receive Transplant Trailblazer Award

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation's (ALF) National Legacy Gala

will host patients and families, thoughts leaders, leading medical professionals, business visionaries and organizational partners celebrating those who have made a significant impact on the liver community, Monday, October 7, 2024 at Gotham Hall in New York City all to raise awareness and funds for those affected by liver . Al B. Sure!, Mount Vernon, NY native, legendary multi-platinum R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and proud recipient of a successful liver transplant will receive the Transplant Trailblazer Award recognizing his role in advancing health equity in transplantation as the founder of The Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition (HEiTC).

"This year's National Legacy Gala will honor a one of the culture's most celebrated recording artists turned transplantation activist, a nationally and internationally recognized physician leader and mentor in liver disease research, and a family who turned their personal tragedy into a clarion call to help others facing the same challenges," said Lorraine

Stiehl, CEO, American Liver Foundation and caregiver to a transplant recipient. "This will surely be an evening to remember, and we are grateful to our esteemed award recipients."

The evening at

Gotham Hall in New York City will include a cocktail reception, silent auction and dinner featuring a presentation to our award recipients who have made outstanding contributions to the liver community in the fields of biotechnology, medical innovation, and philanthropy.

The 2024 Award Recipients include:



Transplant Trailblazer Award-Al B. Sure! – When the miraculous "gift from a donor" in the form of a liver transplant saved his life in 2022, R&B legend, and social justice ambassador Al B. Sure! committed to breaking down barriers in transplantation and advancing health equity for marginalized communities. Serving as the Executive Chairman of the Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition , Al B! has been a dedicated advocate and has championed efforts to expand coverage for critical non-invasive blood tests, detecting early signs of organ rejection without biopsies. Supported by HEiTC Sr. Advisor Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton and congressional leaders like Senator Kirstin Gillibrand, Chairman Steven Horsford, and Congresswoman Yvette Clark, Al B! made history for the transplant community on Capitol Hill.

Leadership Award-Scott Friedman, MD - Over his 40-year career, Scott Friedman, MD has been recognized nationally and internationally for his exemplary work in the research field, performing pioneering research into the underlying causes of scarring, or fibrosis associated with chronic liver disease, affecting millions worldwide. Dr. Friedman has also mentored more than 90 postdoctoral fellows and students – many of whom remain in academic liver research thanks to their revered mentor and role model. With new anti-fibrotic therapies for liver disease reaching clinical trials, Dr. Friedman's passionate work has sparked an entire field of young researchers to realize the potential of translational and therapeutic possibilities. Dr. Friedman serves as the Fishberg Professor of Medicine, Director, Institute for Liver Research, Dean for Collaborative Research and Partnerships, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Spirit of Giving Family Award, The McMahon Family – The McMahon family's commitment to the fight against liver disease is deeply personal, as Joseph's son Aidan passed away at just 13 months old in 2002 due to Biliary Atresia (BA). In honor of his son's memory, Joseph and his brothers Michael and Tommy McMahon established the Lee & Aidan McMahon Foundation , which provides meaningful support to charities that resonate with their family's experiences. The family foundation supports vital research and initiatives aimed at combating biliary atresia and other liver diseases and has inspired thousands over the last 20 years to raise $1.4 million for American Liver Foundation and Hospice Care Network.

In addition to our award recipients, the evening will also feature

National LIVEr Champion, Quintin Gazi . Quintin excelled in school and dreamt of becoming a doctor since elementary school. Unfortunately, a sudden illness led to the discovery of a rare liver disease and rather than preparing for college, Quintin must instead prepare for a lifesaving liver transplant. Quintin will share his heartfelt struggle with liver disease and his determination to overcome challenges no teenager should have to face.

To purchase Gala tickets and to learn more about the evening's events visit

. The

silent auction will also be available for pre-event and remote bidding, items include sporting events, stays to locations around the world, fun leisure-time experiences, and high-end gifts and accessories. Register via the Give Smart online platform available at: . New items are added daily, check back frequently!

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

