Techflow Secures $95+ Million IDIQ OTA To Power U.S. Army Reserve With Advanced EV Charging And Microgrid Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-Year Agreement Expands TechFlow's Leadership in Sustainable Solutions, Enhancing Resilience Across 760+ Key Military Facilities Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechFlow, a 100% employee-owned, forward-thinking Energy and Mobility, Logistics, Digital Solutions, and Base Operations Support company, today announced the company has secured a 5-year, sole-source Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with an agreement ceiling of $95+ million to design, install, and maintain electric vehicle (EV) charging and supporting microgrid infrastructure for the U.S. Army Reserve's 760+ facilities.



Under this agreement, TechFlow will provide comprehensive services, including site evaluations, reviews of existing master plans, iterative design, and construction. The company will perform the procurement and installation of EV charging stations and power infrastructure tailored to each Installation's needs. Where requested by the Army Reserve, microgrid solutions will also be integrated with EV Charging to enhance resilience.

After the initial 12-month operations and maintenance (O&M) period, TechFlow will partner with the Army Reserve to establish long-term O&M agreements. These agreements will employ a“self-funding” sustainment model, ensuring the long-term viability and performance of key assets.

The production rollout is the result of extensive dedicated collaboration between TechFlow and the Army Reserve. TechFlow was the only company chosen to install EV charging prototypes across the four largest branches of the Department of Defense. The transition of the Army Reserve prototype to full-scale production marks the first EV charging prototype to achieve a production OTA award.

TechFlow has designed and executed prototype installations at eight DoD locations, addressing the unique needs of the Army Reserve, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy. Each prototype features distinct technology, deployment strategies, and business models, ranging from Government-Owned, Company-Operated systems to innovative Charging as a Service (CaaS) models. Many installations also incorporate microgrid technologies, enhancing the resilience of the EV charging infrastructure.

“We're honored to partner with the Department of Defense and the Army Reserve to advance EV charging and microgrid infrastructure,” said TechFlow VP of Energy and Mobility Solutions Michael Genseal.“This project showcases our leadership in dual-use EV charging, where the same equipment charges both government-owned and personally-owned vehicles. It also sets a benchmark for future Federal initiatives and reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the U.S. Army Reserve through this significant agreement. This opportunity not only reflects our deep expertise in energy and infrastructure solutions but also our commitment to supporting the Department of Defense's broader goals of sustainability and energy resilience,” said TechFlow CEO Rob Baum.“By advancing EV charging and microgrid infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future, while ensuring that our military operations have the resilient power systems they need. This agreement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to continuing our innovative work with the Army Reserve.”

