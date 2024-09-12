Nurri Protein Milk Shakes Launch At Costco: A Delicious, High-Protein, Low-Sugar Beverage Bringing More Flavor And Fun

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The beverage is available in Costco stores nationwide just in time for National Chocolate Milkshake Day

LITTLE CHUTE,

Wis., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurri, a better-for-you lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its Protein Milk Shakes. Now available at Costco stores nationwide in 12-packs, Nurri offers 30 grams of protein, just 1 gram of sugar, and essential nutrients. It's more than just a milkshake-it's a delicious, nutritious option conveniently packaged in 11oz cans.

Nurri Protein Milk Shakes

Nurri is bringing fresh innovation to dairy-based nutritional beverages. Using advanced ultrafiltration technology, Nurri's new Milk Shakes retain essential proteins and minerals while delivering a rich, creamy taste with high protein and low sugar. The Nurri brand name was inspired by the ancient word for "radiance" and serves as a playful take on the word "nourish."

"Nurri's mission is to make 'nurrishment' better, making 'better-for-you' products even more flavorful and fun," said Adam Tollefson, Director of Marketing. "We're excited to kick off the brand with our low-sugar, high-protein shakes-essentially a creamy, indulgent milkshake in a can. These shakes launch exclusively at Costco, and we plan to expand into other categories such as iced coffees and creamers, available through various retail partners."

Nurri is also lactose-free and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. 100% recyclable aluminum cans ensure freshness, shelf-stability, and portability. This launch marks Nurri's entry into the milk-based beverage market, expanding its offerings to meet growing consumer demand for high-protein, low-sugar dairy options.

"At Nurri, we focus on adding value for our retail partners and their shoppers through insight-driven innovation," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales. "With rising demand and significant supply constraints in the ultra-filtered milk protein beverage market, we saw a unique opportunity to bring something fresh and different to Costco, its shoppers, and the broader category. Protein shakes are just the start for Nurri!"

Product Highlights:



Price: $19.99 for a 12-pack of 11oz cans, available nationwide at Costco

Benefits: 30g of protein, 10 essential vitamins and minerals, 1g of sugar, lactose-free, made with ultra-filtered milk

Diet-Friendly: Suitable for low-carb, high-protein, and ketogenic diets

Eco-Friendly Packaging: 100% recyclable aluminum cans Versatility: Enjoy chilled, over ice, with coffee, or at room temperature

Nurri Milk Shake is the perfect protein solution for any time of day-whether after a workout, between meals, or as a guilt-free indulgence, its creamy texture and rich taste set it apart from traditional protein drinks. Nurri is now available in Costco stores nationwide, including states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Texas, and Washington.

For more updates on Nurri and upcoming flavors and products, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Nurri

Nurri is a new lifestyle brand focused on 'nurrishing life' by delivering 'better-for-you' health with exceptional taste, flavors and a little more fun. Nurri offers a perfect balance of flavor and function, empowering everyone to live better and healthier every day. Nurri is where better taste meets better living.



SOURCE Nurri

