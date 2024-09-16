Emmy Awards 2024 : From Jeremy Allen To The Crown, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Who Won What Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Sunday, the Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles after a postponement due to the hollywood strikes. The historical epic Shogun, depicting Japanese dynasties at war, seems poised to bag an array of honours.
"Although we haven't handed out any awards yet, 'Shogun' has already made Emmy history," remarked Daniel Levy during the opening segment of the Emmy Awards, which he is co-hosting with his father Eugene Levy. The father-son duo is known for their roles in Schitt's Creek on the screen.
Other hits, such as FX's The Bear, which garnered 23 nominations, were not far behind and bagged a couple of awards. Jeremy Allen won the Best Actor Award in Comedy Series for his portrayal of the head chef in The Bear. Also Read
| 'Crazy': Vir Das first Indian to host International Emmys; Bollywood reacts
Only Murders In The Building (21 nominations), True Detective: Night Country (19 nominations) and The Crown (18 nominations) were the others among the top five nominations for the Emmy Awards 2024.
Here's the list:
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors - WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo Also Read
| Inside Kamala Harris's LA life: SoulCycle, Hollywood parties, annoyed neighbors
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
MENAFN16092024007365015876ID1108676501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.