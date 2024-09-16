Emmy Awards 2024 : From Jeremy Allen To The Crown, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Who Won What Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Sunday, the Awards kicked off in Los Angeles after a postponement due to the strikes. The historical epic Shogun, depicting Japanese dynasties at war, seems poised to bag an array of honours.

"Although we haven't handed out any awards yet, 'Shogun' has already made Emmy history," remarked Daniel Levy during the opening segment of the Emmy Awards, which he is co-hosting with his father Eugene Levy. The father-son duo is known for their roles in Schitt's Creek on the screen.

Other hits, such as FX's The Bear, which garnered 23 nominations, were not far behind and bagged a couple of awards. Jeremy Allen won the Best Actor Award in Comedy Series for his portrayal of the head chef in The Bear.

Only Murders In The Building (21 nominations), True Detective: Night Country (19 nominations) and The Crown (18 nominations) were the others among the top five nominations for the Emmy Awards 2024.

Here's the list:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley