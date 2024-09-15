Jessica Gunning Wins Her 1St Primetime Emmy For 'Baby Reindeer'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Jessica Gunning, who essayed the role of Martha Scott, a former lawyer with a criminal past in the psychological black comedy-drama thriller miniseries 'Baby Reindeer', has won the Primetime Award for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for the show.

This marks her first Emmy win.

During her acceptance speech, the actress said, "I've tried so many times to put into words what working on 'Baby Reindeer' meant to me, and I fail every time. So I'm going to sing."

'Baby Reindeer' is created by Richard Gadd, and also stars him in the lead role of an aspiring comedian who works as a bartender in a London pub.

Jessica's character of Martha develops an attachment with Richard's character of Donny after he offers a cup of tea to her in order to cheer her up. Martha begins to stalk him both in person and online. Years earlier, Donny is being mentored by TV writer Darrien O'Connor, who supplies him with drugs.

The latter repeatedly sexually assaults and rapes Donny during drug-induced blackouts, until they break off contact. In the present, Donny reports Martha to the police for stalking.

The series is directed by Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch, it also stars Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill. The show has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, and Gunning's win marked the show's first win.

Jessica Gunning began her stage career at the National Theatre in productions including 'Much Ado About Nothing' and 'Major Barbara'.

On television, she guest-starred in the 2008 'Doctor Who' episode 'Partners in Crime'. She has also starred in 'Mutual Friends' before she took up a recurring role as Angela in 'Law & Order: UK' in 2009.

Indian viewers can watch Primetime Emmys on Lionsgate Play.