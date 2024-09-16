Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts To Second Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump, Says 'Growing Pattern Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian American conservative politician and Donald supporter Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the news of a second shooting incident involving the former United States President and current Party nominee in a post on social X (formerly known as Twitter).

The multimillionaire expressed gratitude for Trump's safety and frustration with the“growing pattern of violence” in his post.

| Trump Assassination Live Updates: Suspect identified as Ryan Routh

“Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this growing pattern of political violence needs to STOP right now. It is unacceptable and un-American. I'm calling on Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY step up its protection for President Trump to the *same* level they provide to Biden, there's no excuse not to at this point. But there's also a deeper sickness in our country that we need to cure. America is skating on thin ice, and I thank God we've now averted tragedy twice this summer. We can only hope that the two assassination attempts on President Trump already will be the worst things that happen this election cycle.” Ramaswamy wrote.

Biden, Harris, Elon Musk react...

US President Joe Biden also reacted on X, stating,“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”

| Second assassination bid on Trump sparks urgent questions about Secret Services

He added,“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety.”

US Vice President and Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris also took to X to react to the news and wrote,“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

| Who tried to shoot Donald Trump, did Ryan Routh harbour anti-Russia feelings?

Reacting to the news of another shooting incident, Trump's billionaire supporter Elon Musk took to X, to question the“no” assassination attempts on political opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” he wrote.