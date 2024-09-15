Elon Musk Reacts To Donald Trump Shooting: 'No One Is Even Trying To Assassinate Biden/Kamala'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Reacting to the news of another shooting incident involving Donald , billionaire supporter Elon Musk took to his social X (formerly known as Twitter), to question the“no” assassination attempts on opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump, is a former United States President and current nominee for the upcoming US scheduled for November 2024. US Vice President Harris is the Party nominee. She took over after US stepped out of the presidential race following a disastrous debate against Trump.



| Donald Trump Assassination Live: Safe after 2nd attempt near Florida golf course Reactions to Second Assassination Attempt

Harris also took to X to react to the news and wrote,“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

Biden also reacted on X, stating,“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”

He added,“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety.”

| Who tried to shoot at Donald Trump? All you need to know about Ryan Routh Shooting Near Trump's Florida Golf Course

Trump has survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024, reports said.

This shooting incident comes only two months after he was shot at during an election rally. The AP reported that US Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the golf course on Sunday.

An AK-style firearm was recovered near the golf course, the AP reported.

Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the Secret Service is investigating“a protective incident involving Trump” which happened shortly before 2 pm on September 15.

| Donald Trump 2nd assassination attempt: What did FBI say on Florida shooting? Trump is Safe

In a fundraising email, Trump assured his supporters and addressed the situation, stating,“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay. Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support.”

Trump's campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee“is safe following gunshots in his vicinity” and didn't provide further details.

(With inputs from Agencies)