Second Assassination Bid On Donald Trump Sparks More Questions On Secret Services 'Dangerous Times' For US, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The second assassination attempt at former US President Donald has raised fresh questions about the Secret Service – the law enforcement agency tasked with protecting leaders in the poll-bound nation.



That a gunman could reach within shooting distance of Trump the US Presidential hopeful, for the second time in about two months has put the agency's broader ability to protect candidates in question, a report in New York Times said.

Trump's security was enhanced, including additional agents and improved intelligence, after the assassination attempt that he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania , on July 13 which might as well have helped the former President in Sunday's attack. Yet the gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was able to get his rifle with to a distance as close as 300-500 yards from his possible target has exposed the issued faced by Secret Service that remain unresolved even after the July 13 attack.

The New York Times report quoted Michael Matranga, a former Secret Service agent who protected President Barack Obama , saying that the agency should seriously consider giving Trump the same security apparatus as the president of the United States gets. Matranga called the attacks on Trump 'unprecedented.'

Soon after the attack, Trump assured his supporters that he was 'absolutely safe and well.' "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I am safe and well. Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay," Trump said in a fundraising email.

US lawmakers across political spectrum appreciated the Secret Service agents, but they raised questions on the agency's leadership considering the suspect's ability to position himselfnear the former president, the NYT report said.