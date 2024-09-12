Millerknoll Announces New Global Hubs In New York And London

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing together the best brands in modern design



ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN ), a global leader in design, is opening two new flagship locations in London and New York this month. Including contract showrooms and stores from across the company's collective of brands, these spaces build upon the MillerKnoll strategy of creating world-class design destinations globally. This approach provides our employees with inspiring workplaces and offers customers and the design community a convenient way to experience the latest in design for office, home and beyond.

"This is truly an exciting milestone for our collective. We're thrilled to showcase the full breadth of our design portfolio in such creative and innovative locations in London and New York," said Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll. "We're taking the approach of locating brands next to each other based on feedback from design partners, dealers and customers. We

look forward to the collaboration these spaces will facilitate as we continue to redefine modern design."

MillerKnoll London in the Heart of the UK Design Community.

Situated in the London design neighborhood of Clerkenwell, MillerKnoll London is the first major MillerKnoll destination outside of the United States. The location includes three floors spanning 1,700 square meters of contract showrooms and retail stores from brands including Knoll, Herman Miller, and Maharam. A dedicated MillerKnoll Studio serves as a working showroom, bringing together the collective of brands, to showcase a unified approach for the modern workplace.

"We believe there is substantial opportunity to grow internationally," said Ben Groom, President, International Contract at MillerKnoll. "The opening of MillerKnoll London is just one step we're taking to offer an enhanced experience to our customers across the United Kingdom and Europe."

Located in The Sans at 20 St John's Square, the retail stores and contract showrooms are now open. MillerKnoll London is also conveniently located a short walk from the Muuto, NaughtOne, and HAY showrooms.

MillerKnoll New York at the Center of Gramercy.

Now occupying 11 floors and more than 77,000 square feet, MillerKnoll New York is the first flagship location in the United States to combine contract showrooms and retail stores from across the portfolio. The space includes Knoll, Herman Miller, Geiger/DatesWeiser, Muuto and Maharam, corporate office space, and a MillerKnoll Studio that will highlight additional brands like HAY and NaughtOne.

"MillerKnoll New York offers our customers, A+D partners, and dealers a convenient and unparalleled experience to engage with the best of our collective under one roof," said Ben Watson, Chief Creative and Product Officer at MillerKnoll. "We're immensely proud of this new design hub and can't wait to use it as a forum to share insights, innovations, and ideas that meet our customers' most pressing needs and inspire the future through design."

The expanded footprint at 251 Park Avenue South is set in a historic 1910 Renaissance-revival building that has been home to various MillerKnoll brands and designers over the past century. The Herman Miller and Knoll retail stores are now open. The contract showrooms will open for scheduled customer tours beginning in late-September.

World -class design experiences.

New York & London

Knoll unveils its first international retail store in London and moves its New York retail store to an elegant space in Gramercy. These new locations reflect the brand's core design principles and demonstrate a bold new design direction for Knoll environments-a continuation of its recently refreshed showrooms in Chicago and Dallas. Brought to life with locally inspired architectural elements, colors, materials, and finishes, the London and New York presentations feature a retail space planned as a residence and a workplace floor planned as an office. Within these inspiring spaces, Knoll shows how both renowned historic and newly launched designs enhance modern residential and contract settings.



Herman Miller's

new London and refreshed New York retail stores and showrooms invite all consumers of design to

experience the

brand's unique point of view on a modern way of living. Herman Miller retail spaces are programmed as a holistic environment with offerings for living, work, and play,

while contract showrooms exemplify the breadth of the brand's commercial portfolio and its ability to address a wide range of architectural and occupational needs. Curated design elements and exhibitions in each location reflect Herman Miller's newly refreshed brand identity, rich heritage, and

pioneering approach to modern design.

New York

Geiger and DatesWeiser will have a key presence in New York, featuring top-tier executive private office and conference designs. Showcasing the brands' abilities to customize nearly anything, the space will feature solutions specifically designed for the location, such as a DatesWeiser reception desk that also serves as a display wall and a custom-size stone-top Highline 50 Meeting Table. Geiger's best-selling, highly configurable Geiger One private office casegoods line will also be displayed, including recently launched enhancements. Across the floorplate, clients will be able to discover Geiger and DatesWeiser's recently updated veneer palette .



Muuto

has a unique showroom expression in New York, showcasing its commitment to delivering new perspectives on Scandinavian design. Here, the brand's philosophy of combining lasting

aesthetics, functionality, and craftsmanship with innovative materials and bold creativity comes to life. Muuto continues to prioritize the importance of creating intentional atmospheres through a thoughtful selection of furniture, lighting, and accessories. These concepts materialize into unique showroom "scenes" tailored to creating the perfect ambiance-whether it's for dining, socializing, focused work, or relaxation.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

Resources:

MillerKnoll London at The Sans - Photos

MillerKnoll New York at 251 Park Avenue South - Photos

