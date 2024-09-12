Holon appoints Michael Clark as Global Holon Evangelist, at Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 11 September 2024, Dubai - Holon Global Investments Limited (Holon) officially appointed Michael Clark as its Global Holon Evangelist at the highly anticipated Dubai AI & Web3 Festival.



Michael, a renowned data scholar and industry advisor, will work closely with Heath Behncke, Holon's Managing Director, to advance Holon's pioneering roadmap for data custodianship, decentralized sustainable storage, and tokenization.



Together, Michael and Heath will lead the significant megashift toward recognizing data as a valuable asset - fostering a trusted, inclusive data economy that empowers individuals and benefits society at large. The partnership will explore new opportunities and joint projects to drive innovation and create lasting value.



At the festival, Michael also announced the launch of his upcoming book Data Revolution: Unlocking Human Potential, with the subtitle The Journey Never Walked set to be released mid-2025.



