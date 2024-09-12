Holon formalize partnerships with ArcLive and Magma with MoU signings during the first day of Dubai AI & Web3 Festival

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 11 September 2024, Dubai - This week marked significant signings for innovation and technology pioneer, Holon Global Investments Limited (Holon).



Strategic partnership agreement: Holon and ArcLive Limited



The first with ArcLive Limited (ArcLive), to effectively deliver a joint solution aimed at enhancing energy performance and sustainable data management for both domestic and commercial premises.



Launching this strategic and promising collaboration, Holon and ArcLive signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the first day of the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. Holon’s Managing Director Heath Behcncke and ArcLive’s Co-founder Nicholas Edwards were present to sign the agreement.



This significant event represents the coming together of two innovative forces committed to sustainability and technological advancement.



Holon, a reputed leader in green, verifiable distributed data storage and computing, operates energy-efficient, immersion-cooled edge data centers powered by renewable energy sources. Utilizing blockchain technology, Holon provides robust governance over the data stored in its systems, ensuring security and sustainability.



ArcLive specializes in the collection, storage, collation, analysis, and presentation of real-time data from various premises and buildings. By leveraging sensors and other hardware, ArcLive collects performance data to help customers analyze and improve the energy efficiency of their buildings.



This joint solution enables regulatory compliance with sustainable finance objectives and helps property owners and their lending banks achieve their decarbonization targets, all while being powered by green energy.







Strategic partnership agreement: Holon and Magma



Magma - a platform that integrates 3D modeling with blockchain technology to enhance collaboration in real estate - is entering a strategic collaboration with Holon to explore opportunities in decentralized data storage, tokenization of real estate assets, and the integration of blockchain technologies.



To formalize the partnership, Holon's Managing Director, Heath Behncke, and Magma's Co-founder & CEO, Matthieu Merchadou, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival.



This marks a significant step forward in their joint commitment to innovation.



Holon and Magma aim to develop new solutions that enhance data privacy, ownership, and energy efficiency in building management. By combining their expertise, both companies will focus on creating secure, sustainable, and efficient data management options for residential and commercial properties.



Both parties will explore partnerships within each other’s networks to identify and pursue new business opportunities and joint projects that align with their shared vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to address emerging challenges.







