Shweta Reads Books On Pistols, Revolvers: ‘Gajgamini Ki Padhai Chal Rahi Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Shweta Tripathi, who is an avid reader, seems to be brushing up her knowledge about“gun and revolvers” as she is reading an“ illustrated encyclopedia” on the deadly weapon.

Shweta, who plays the role of Golu also known as Gajgamini Gupta in the crime drama series“Mirzapur”, took to Instagram, shared a book, with the title“The illustrated encyclopedia of Pistols and Revolvers.”

She captioned the image:”Gajgamini ki padhai chal rahi hai.”

The actress then shared a picturesque view of the mountains and clouds along with her book.

She wrote:“Happiness is.”

“Mirzapur” first dropped in 2018. It follows the story follows Akhandanand“Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

It's third season aired in 2024 and stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar in the lead. The new season revolves around the battle for control over the Purvanchal region.

Talking about Shweta, she started her career in 2009 with“Kya Mast Hai Life”, a sitcom. She gained the spotlight with her work in“Masaan” in 2015. In the film, she essayed the love interest of star Vicky Kaushal.

The actress was then seen in films such as“Haraamkhor” with Nawazuddin Siddiqui,“Gone Kesh”,“Raat Akeli Hai” with Radhika Apte,“Rashmi Rocket” and“Kanjoos Makhichoos”.

Apart from“Mirzapur 3”, the actress was also seen in“Kaalkoot”, a crime drama series directed by Sumit Saxena. It also stars Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt , and Suzanna Mukherjee.

The actress is married to actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma, who is known by his stage name SlowCheeta. The two got married in 2018 in Goa.