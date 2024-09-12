ISESCO Announces Launch Of Riyadh Charter On Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence In Islamic World

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched Wednesday the Riyadh Charter on Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in the Islamic World, during the Third World Summit on Artificial Intelligence in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

ICESCO said in a statement that the Charter aims to establish a comprehensive framework for developing artificial intelligence technologies in line with the ethical values and principles of the Islamic world, and to promote comprehensive and sustainable development and international cooperation in this field.

Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, ISESCO Director General, noted that artificial intelligence provides tremendous opportunities and solutions to the most pressing problems in our societies, but it also poses challenges regarding its implications for human creativity and the originality of scientific research.

He said that the Riyadh Charter carries within it the principles of truth and authenticity, and provides a comprehensive framework in which the use of artificial intelligence is consistent with ethical values, including privacy, human dignity, fairness, and solidarity.

The Director General of ICESCO added that the Charter seeks to integrate artificial intelligence into the societies of the Islamic world in a way that preserves values and the pivotal role of the family.

It also aims to present proposals that ensure the development of artificial intelligence, most notably the establishment of an artificial intelligence monitoring committee tasked with overseeing progress in this field, and for ICESCO to lead a union of international governmental and non-governmental organizations and institutions to support its member states in building infrastructure for development in the field of the digital economy

