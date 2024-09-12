Qatar Key Supporter Of World Food Program: UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Rania Dagash Kamara has affirmed Qatar's unwavering support and that it has been a key supporter of the WFP in light of the economic challenges and the funding gap facing development efforts in the least developed and most needy countries.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of her participation in the 5th Observance of the UN International Day to Protect Education from Attack event, Kamara said:“In 2022 and 2023 Qatar contributed USD 10 million (5M /year), through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), to WFP's Immediate Response Account, which allows us to allocate resources in a flexible and timely manner to rapid onset emergencies, and other crises, a testament to Qatar's unwavering support for our mission.”

Flexible funding is crucial because it allows WFP to be agile and prioritise critical needs, adapt swiftly to evolving crises, and allocate resources where they are most needed, she stated, adding Qatar's multilateral contributions have enabled WFP to continue delivering life-saving food security and nutrition support more efficiently across the world, particularly in regions facing acute hunger.

Affirming that these contributions are essential given the global funding gap, which has left WFP facing an urgent need of close to $18bn to reach its target beneficiaries in 2024, Kamara noted that Qatar's support is particularly important for countries in the MENA region and least-developed countries, where economic challenges, conflicts, and climate shocks have exacerbated hunger.

While noting that WFP has a long-standing and impactful partnership with Qatar that continues to grow, she said:“As global humanitarian needs continue to rise, WFP values the opportunity to engage further with the Qatari government and private sector partners, leveraging Qatar's strategic role as key diplomatic broker in many humanitarian settings. In addition to humanitarian emergency response, strengthening this partnership can be achieved through enhanced collaboration in areas like climate-smart agriculture, logistics, and resilience-building initiatives.”

Regarding her visit to Qatar, the WFP Assistant Executive Director thanked H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, for inviting the WFP to participate in the 5th Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which highlights the urgent need to protect educational spaces in areas affected by conflict.

She continued by saying that the event, which is hosted by EAA, brings together key stakeholders, including governments, international organisations, NGOs, educational institutions and youth to advance discussions and forge new partnerships for change, adding that the event is directly relevant to WFP's own work in school meals, a critical initiative that not only provides children with essential nutrition but also supports schools' retention rate during times of crisis.

She added that school meals offer a protective space for children, particularly in conflict-affected areas, reduces risks including child labour, early marriage, and recruitment into armed groups, while also bolstering the well-being of entire communities.