Pro-Khalistani Elements Attended Rahul Gandhi's US Event In Virginia: Report

Pro-Khalistani elements were present at Rahul Gandhi's event in Virginia on Tuesday, sources said as reported by News18. The sources noted that representatives from Baba Makhan Shah Gurdwara in Richmond Hill attended the event which is known for its involvement in anti-India protests.

In addition to this, the sources also revealed that the same gurdwara had also held an event to support and congratulate after the Modi government had repealed three controversial farm laws.





Accoring to the sources,“Last year, this gurdwara's representatives protested at Times Square against the Indian government arresting separatist Amritpal Singh. They took out a car rally from Baba Makhan Shah Gurdwara to Times Square in New York. The same group raised anti-India slogans and billboards at Times Square were also used for the same purpose,” as quoted by News18.

What was Rahul Gandhi's remark on Sikh community in India

When asking the name of a turbaned person in the gathering, Gandhi said, "The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

The BJP came down heavily on Gandhi over his remarks in the United States about Sikhs, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a "dangerous narrative" by speaking on "sensitive issues" abroad.

Khalistani leader Pannun supports Rahul Gandhi's remark

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun endorsed Gandhi's remarks on Sikh community in India.“Rahul's statement on 'existential threat to Sikhs in India' is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947 and also corroborates SFJ's stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's statement.