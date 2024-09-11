Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (OTCQB: FNICF) Boosts Gochager Lake Geochemical Footprint By 25 Times
Date
9/11/2024 11:22:29 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Geochemical footprint increased by up to 25 times historic size
Significant new nickel, copper and cobalt anomalies identified in soil samples
Completion of all-season camp and Drone MAG survey enhances exploration
Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (OTCQB: FNICF)
has significantly expanded the geochemical footprint of its Gochager Lake deposit in Saskatchewan, underscoring its growing potential for substantial mineral discoveries critical to the green economy. The company
announced the results
of its June soil and rock geochemistry program, revealing a dramatic increase in the deposit's geochemical footprint, a key development for investors and stakeholders that have been watching the company systematically prove the size, grade and diverse mineralization of its impressive portfolio of projects.
Data from the latest geochemical analysis has extended the Gochager Lake deposit's footprint by up to four kilometers along trend, with extensions in both northeast and southwest directions. This expansion brings the total geochemical footprint to approximately 1.7 square kilometers, representing a...
