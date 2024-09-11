Hanwha Aerospace And SK Enmove Unveil World's First Immersion Cooling ESS: Leading The Way In Non-Flammable Battery Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Hanwha Aerospace, in collaboration with SK Enmove, has unveiled the world's first immersion cooling Storage System (ESS), marking a significant step towards non-flammable battery technology.

The announcement was made at a briefing held at the Hanwha Building in Seoul, showcasing their breakthrough that promises to revolutionize the ESS and bolster Korea's leadership in green energy storage solutions.

Hanwha Aerospace and SK Enmove showcase the mechanism of a non-flammable energy storage system to media members at Hanwha Group headquarters in Seoul. The video captures an experiment demonstrating the ESS's resistance to thermal propagation under high-stress conditions on the cell.

Hanwha Aerospace's newly developed immersion cooling ESS uses advanced thermal fluid technology to fill the lithium-ion battery modules, effectively isolating each cell. This innovative design prevents thermal runaway propagation, even if a single cell experiences thermal runaway, and addresses other safety risks such as insulation failures due to environmental factors like dust or salt.

By offering superior safety compared to conventional air- and water-cooled ESS models, the system enhances the non-flammable characteristics of the battery, and has received certifications from major global institutions, including DNV and the Korean Register of Shipping (KR), for its key model, SEAL.

"With decades of experience in ESS design and R&D, we have achieved industry-leading levels of safety," said Seung-Hyun Son, Head of Energy Systems Center at Hanwha Aerospace. "Our immersion cooling ESS is set to lead the next generation of energy storage solutions, ensuring the highest levels of fire prevention. Safety is a critical requirement for maritime ESS applications."

SK Enmove, the partner of thermal fluids for Hanwha Aerospace's submersion cooling ESS, also presented their differentiated fluid technology at the event.

"By leveraging SK Enmove's world-class Group 3 base oil technology and unique additive formulations, we have maximized the non-flammable properties of the battery," said Sang-Hyuk Seo, Head of e-Fluids B2B Business at SK Enmove. "We are not only focusing on marine applications but are also developing submersion cooling ESS for land-based uses, including data centers and electric vehicles. Our goal is to position SK Enmove as a global leader in immersion cooling technology."

SK Enmove, renowned for its market-leading Group 3 base oils and the well-known ZIC lubricants, has been diversifying into electric vehicle fluids and cooling fluids since 2022, with plans to commercialize its immersion cooling technology. This strategic expansion aligns with its goal to capture a significant share of the projected 42 trillion KRW power efficiency market by 2040.

Hanwha Aerospace aims to leverage its extensive experience in supplying ESS to public and maritime commercial vessels to become a leader in eco-friendly maritime solutions. The company also plans to accelerate the development of a value chain in the eco-friendly ship sector, in synergy with Hanwha Ocean's maritime business initiatives.

Through this collaboration, Hanwha Aerospace and SK Enmove are poised to drive innovation and reinforce the global competitiveness of Korea's ESS sector, paving the way for safer and more sustainable energy storage solutions.



About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in land combat vehicles, including the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems, products, and services, and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at .

About SK Enmove

SK Enmove is a global market leader with its largest market share of Group III/III+ premium lube base oil. It has solidified its position with its premium base oils and ultra-low viscosity lubricants to improve fuel economy in automobiles by enhancing fuel efficiency. SK Enmove has also strengthened new businesses including data center immersion cooling and ESS thermal management with an aim to improve electrical efficiency, which could lead to becoming an "Energy Saving Company".

