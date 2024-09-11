Omar Harfouch Gears Up To Launch "Concerto For Peace" Initiative For Global Unity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, FRANCE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Concerto for Peace", led by pianist and composer Omar Harfouch, is a global initiative using to promote peace and unity. Through international performances, starting in Paris, France, on September 18, 2024, the endeavour fosters understanding and empathy, addressing global divisions and encouraging reflection on cultural harmony.









Omar Harfouch receiving the Achievement for Peace Award from Kevin Costner at the Venice Film Festival, September 2024. Photo Credit: Daniel Topic

" Concerto for Peace" is an innovative global initiative led by pianist, composer, and humanitarian Omar Harfouch . With a series of planned performances in major cities worldwide, the initiative is set to inspire collective harmony by uniting people from different cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives.

The project, starting with a highly anticipated debut performance on September 18, 2024, at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, aims to bring the universal language of music to the front page of global conversations about peace. Accompanied by the Béziers Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra and maestro Matthieu Bonnin, "Concerto for Peace" intends to call people to action, to stand up in their own ways to spark change for conflict-torn communities across the globe.

A Masterpiece for Peace: Striking the Right Chord in a Divided World

"Concerto for Peace" brings together musicians from diverse countries and communities to promote understanding through shared artistic expression. "The way I see it, music has the power to connect people in ways words often cannot," says Harfouch. "Our goal is to use the power of music to create a platform for dialogue, reconciliation, and healing."

Apart from being the name of the peace initiative, "Concerto for Peace", is also the title of Harfouch's 17-minute composition, a collaboration with the equally prestigious musician, Houtaf Khoury. The timeless piece combines classical and contemporary elements. The magnum opus for peace will be performed alongside his other world-renowned compositions, such as "Save One Life, Save All Humanity" and "La Fantaisie Orientale".

The launch of "Concerto for Peace" comes at a time when multiple parts of the world are combating significant social, political, and environmental challenges. Harfouch and his team hope to address these issues by creating shared experiences that cut across ideological, religious, and national boundaries.

Harfouch notes, "Through this initiative, we want to spark conversations that lead to meaningful change, delivering a global movement that celebrates our shared humanity."

With high hopes for the future, Harfouch's ultimate vision is to make "Concerto for Peace" a global movement that showcases the beauty of music while contributing to long-term efforts toward conflict resolution and intercultural dialogue.

"It is going to take a lot more than music to change the world, but it can definitely be a catalyst for people to join the movement for peace," Omar Harfouch concludes. "Our goal is to create an enduring legacy, where music serves as a constant reminder of our shared humanity and the power of collaboration."

Further performances are scheduled for the Vatican, Italian parliament, Shanghai, and the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

Visit Omar Harfouch's website to learn more about his initiatives for world peace.

About Concerto for Peace

"Concerto for Peace" is a global musical initiative founded by pianist, composer, and humanitarian Omar Harfouch. The project brings together musicians and artists from around the world to promote peace and unity through music. With performances across major cities, it strives to create cultural dialogues that inspire understanding, empathy, and reconciliation.

