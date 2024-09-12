Auto Exhibits At S'hail 2024 Attract Huge Crowds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Four-Wheel Drives pavilions are bringing great turnout as the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, S'hail 2024 continues to attract hunting enthusiasts and falconry lovers from Qatar and abroad.

Representatives of the exhibiting 4WD companies told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that they were keen to showcase in the eighth S'hail that combine styling with solid manufacturing. The event features off-road vehicles that are ideal for hunting enthusiasts who want to embark on adventures, explorations and trips, they said.

Ahmed Al-Sada, owner of a caravan manufacturing company based in Qatar, said that they are marking fifth appearance in the exhibition with caravans wholly made with local materials.

The caravans on the display have two bedrooms, bathroom, balcony and a swimming pool. The pool is 12 meters long, three meters wide and 170 centimeters deep and it took between five to six months to make.

S'hail 2024 was launched Tuesday, inaugurated by its Organizing Committee Chairman and General Manager of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar.

Minister of Interior and Saudi Counterpart visit Katara's S'hail 2024

