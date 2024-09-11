Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Calls EU's Statements Unfair And Interference In Internal Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, said this in his response to the media inquiry on the 11
September remarks by the European Union about the public statement
of the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture
and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT),
Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's
Press Services.
According to Hajizada, on July 4, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan made a detailed comment on the public
statement of CPT.
"It is unacceptable for the European Union to make biased
statements again with reference to this public statement, and we
strongly reject this smear campaign. Instead of making such
baseless statements against our country, we recommend the other
party to pay attention to human rights violations in EU member
states.
The EU is yet to properly investigate and adequately comment on
the facts surrounding the killing of“yellow vest” protesters in
France, torture against indigenous population in overseas
territories as a result of French neo-colonial policy, the growth
in the cases of bribery and corruption within the EU institutions,
Islamophobia, and attacks on Muslims.
Moreover, we note with regret that the EU's indifference to
violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Armenia that
they patronage, including cases of the deaths in prison of persons
arrested as a result of political persecution, as well as
oppression of politicians and their family members, are clear cut
examples of double standards.
In light of the abovementioned, such prejudiced and arbitrary
remarks by the EU are considered as intervention in Azerbaijan's
domestic affairs. Especially, this slander campaign conducted
against Azerbaijan on the eve of the COP29 event is a clear example
of bigotry against our country.
In Azerbaijan, all human rights are protected, and Azerbaijan is
making great progress not only in the protection of persons
deprived of their liberty but also in bringing relevant practices
up to commonly accepted international standards. Therefore, the
mentioned claims by the European Union are completely
baseless."
