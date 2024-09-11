Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Calls EU's Statements Unfair And Interference In Internal Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The EU is yet to properly investigate and adequately comment on the facts surrounding the killing of“yellow vest” in France, torture against indigenous population in overseas territories as a result of French neo-colonial policy, the growth in the cases of bribery and within the EU institutions, Islamophobia, and on Muslims."

Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, said this in his response to the inquiry on the 11 September remarks by the European Union about the public statement of the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT), Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's Press Services.

According to Hajizada, on July 4, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan made a detailed comment on the public statement of CPT.

"It is unacceptable for the European Union to make biased statements again with reference to this public statement, and we strongly reject this smear campaign. Instead of making such baseless statements against our country, we recommend the other party to pay attention to human rights violations in EU member states.

The EU is yet to properly investigate and adequately comment on the facts surrounding the killing of“yellow vest” protesters in France, torture against indigenous population in overseas territories as a result of French neo-colonial policy, the growth in the cases of bribery and corruption within the EU institutions, Islamophobia, and attacks on Muslims.

Moreover, we note with regret that the EU's indifference to violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Armenia that they patronage, including cases of the deaths in prison of persons arrested as a result of political persecution, as well as oppression of politicians and their family members, are clear cut examples of double standards.

In light of the abovementioned, such prejudiced and arbitrary remarks by the EU are considered as intervention in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs. Especially, this slander campaign conducted against Azerbaijan on the eve of the COP29 event is a clear example of bigotry against our country.

In Azerbaijan, all human rights are protected, and Azerbaijan is making great progress not only in the protection of persons deprived of their liberty but also in bringing relevant practices up to commonly accepted international standards. Therefore, the mentioned claims by the European Union are completely baseless."