KFA Officials Suspended Amid Probes Into Incidents Of Kuwait-Iraq Match

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Association decided Wednesday to set up a fact-finding committee to investigate "the regrettable incidents" that took place during a Asian qualifier between the national team and Iraq last night.

The KFA board meeting decided also to suspend the KFA Secretary-General and the Director of Public Relations, according to a press release from the Association.

"The KFA Board will adopt all necessary measures against those responsible for the regrettable chaotic incidents. It will remain in session until the committee finalizes its probe and report back to the Board within the coming 48 hours," the statement said.

Vowing to make public the results of the probe when complete, the KFA thanked the fans for turning out for the game to support the national team and apologized for the inconvenience they have encountered.

The game, hosted by Kuwait, ended in a goalless draw. (end)

