عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KFA Officials Suspended Amid Probes Into Incidents Of Kuwait-Iraq Match

KFA Officials Suspended Amid Probes Into Incidents Of Kuwait-Iraq Match


9/11/2024 7:14:05 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait football Association decided Wednesday to set up a fact-finding committee to investigate "the regrettable incidents" that took place during a FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier between the national team and Iraq last night.
The KFA board meeting decided also to suspend the KFA Secretary-General and the Director of Public Relations, according to a press release from the Association.
"The KFA Board will adopt all necessary legal measures against those responsible for the regrettable chaotic incidents. It will remain in session until the committee finalizes its probe and report back to the Board within the coming 48 hours," the statement said.
Vowing to make public the results of the probe when complete, the KFA thanked the fans for turning out for the game to support the national team and apologized for the inconvenience they have encountered.
The game, hosted by Kuwait, ended in a goalless draw. (end)
amh



MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108664209


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search