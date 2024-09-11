(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola's currency, the kwanza, has plummeted to a 25-year low, hitting 939.24 per US dollar. This sharp decline mirrors deeper issues plaguing the nation's and landscape.



Since January, the kwanza has lost 11% of its value against the dollar. Several factors contribute to this decline:



Oil price fluctuations have severely impacted Angola's economy. As a major oil producer, the country's stability hinges on global oil markets.



In addition, Angola's debt burden has skyrocketed. The nation owes Chinese creditors $17 billion and must repay $3.1 billion in loan amortizations in 2024.



The total payments to external creditors, including Chinese ones, are forecasted to be $10.1 billion for the year.



Foreign currency reserves are dwindling due to lower oil revenues and high debt payments. This limits the government's ability to support the Kwanza.







The strong US dollar has further pressured Angola's external debt and currency. These economic woes have led to concerning developments.

Angola's Economic and Political Crisis

The government now pays local suppliers with Treasury bonds. Public sector employees face payment delays. The Finance Ministry grapples with liquidity issues.



Behind the scenes, Angola 's political climate adds another layer of complexity. President João Lourenço's government shows signs of increasing authoritarianis . Crackdowns on opposition parties and media raise eyebrows internationally.



Democratic institutions appear to be eroded. Questions surround the fairness of recent elections. Reports of human rights violations have surfaced, including arbitrary arrests and restrictions on free speech.



These political issues have economic repercussions. Investor confidence wanes as democratic values seem to decline. International relations strain, potentially affecting aid and economic cooperation.



Despite anti-corruption rhetoric, fears of increased corruption and economic mismanagement loom large. Youth disillusionment grows amid high unemployment and limited political freedoms.



The combination of economic hardship and political repression has sparked social unrest. Protests have erupted in recent years. Skilled Angolans increasingly seek opportunities abroad, exacerbating the nation's brain drain.



Angola's currency crisis reflects a deeper struggle. The nation grapples with its dependence on oil, mounting debt, and political instability. As the kwanza falls, so too does confidence in Angola's economic future.

