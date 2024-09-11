Sub-Ghz Module Market To Grow By USD 650.3 Million (2024-2028) With Smart City Initiatives Driving Demand, AI Powered Report- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global

sub-ghz module market

size is estimated to grow by USD 650.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.11%

during the forecast period. Smart city initiatives by governments

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advancements in technology. However,

varying regulations regarding frequenc use

poses a challenge. Key market players include Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Digi International Inc., EMBIT S.R.L., Ezurio, HOPE Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Radiocrafts AS, Renesas Electronics Corp., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Telit Cinterion, Texas Instruments Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sub-GHz module market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Sub-Ghz Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 650.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Taiwan, UK, India, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Digi International Inc., EMBIT S.R.L., Ezurio, HOPE Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Radiocrafts AS, Renesas Electronics Corp., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Telit Cinterion, Texas Instruments Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corp.

Market Driver

The Sub-GHz module market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in semiconductor technology. Smaller process nodes, such as 7nm and 5nm, are enhancing performance by allowing for higher transistor density and improved efficiency, while reducing power consumption. Companies like Semtech and Nordic Semiconductors are integrating these advanced semiconductor processes into their products, resulting in modules with greater range, longer battery life, and higher frequency performance. Additionally, the use of specialized materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and system-on-chip (SoC) designs are pushing the boundaries of Sub-GHz technology, making modules more efficient, versatile, and suitable for various applications, including IoT devices and industrial automation systems. These technological advancements will continue to drive the growth of the global Sub-GHz module market during the forecast period.



The Sub-Ghz module market is witnessing significant growth in various industries including Industrial, Military, Commercial, and Marine sectors. Bluetooth v5 is a trending technology in this market, offering higher data transfer rates and longer range compared to its predecessors Bluetooth v4.2 and Bluetooth v4.0. The Evaluation Quadrant shows Sub-Ghz modules' dominance in Downstream applications such as Smart Home and Building Automation. The Industry chain includes raw materials suppliers, module manufacturers, and downstream application providers. The manufacturing process is crucial, with proprietary technologies playing a key role in ensuring high performance and reliability. Industrial Automation, Military, Commercial, and Marine sectors are major downstream applications for Sub-Ghz modules. Smart Home and Building Automation are also significant markets, driven by the need for energy efficiency and security. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for wireless communication solutions.



Market Challenges



Regulatory constraints pose significant challenges to the growth of the global Sub-GHz module market. Different countries have distinct regulations governing the allocation and use of sub-1 GHz frequency bands, which can restrict the deployment and interoperability of Sub-GHz modules. For instance, in the US, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) enforces strict regulations on frequency bands to prevent interference between various communication systems. In Europe, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) sets specific guidelines for frequency use, which vary across member states. In India, the Ministry of Communications regulates frequency bands and imposes licensing requirements. These regulatory constraints lead to additional costs for manufacturers to ensure compliance, deterring market entry and slowing down the adoption of Sub-GHz technology. Differing standards and regulatory practices across regions can also create barriers to global standardization, impacting the scalability and integration of Sub-GHz modules in international markets. Navigating these regulatory challenges requires substantial investment in understanding and meeting diverse requirements, impeding the growth of the global Sub-GHz module market during the forecast period. The Sub-Ghz module market is experiencing significant growth due to its applications in various industries. Security and industrial automation are key sectors driving demand, with military and commercial applications also gaining traction. Challenges in this market include ensuring security and reliability of data transmission. Industrial automation, marine, and building automation are major downstream applications. The industry chain includes raw materials suppliers, module manufacturers, and downstream customers. Proprietary technologies and manufacturing processes add complexity to the market. Bluetooth v5 is a new player in this space, offering advantages over older versions like v4.2 and v4.0. The Evaluation Quadrant can help businesses make informed decisions when selecting a Sub-Ghz module supplier. Smart Home applications are also emerging as a new market opportunity.

Segment Overview



This sub-ghz module market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Transceivers

1.2 Transmitters

1.3 Receivers 1.4 LoRa



2.1 Remote metering

2.2 Smart home

2.3 Smart city

2.4 Smart agriculture 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Transceivers-

The Sub-Ghz module market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for wireless communication solutions in various industries. These modules offer advantages such as longer range, lower power consumption, and better penetration through obstacles compared to traditional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. Companies like Texas Instruments, Murata Electronics, and NXP Semiconductors are major players in this market, providing innovative solutions for IoT, smart home, and industrial automation applications. The market is expected to reach significant value by 2025, driven by growing adoption in developing regions and advancements in technology.

Research Analysis

The Sub-GHz Module Market refers to the industry dedicated to producing and supplying Sub-GHz modules for various applications. These modules operate in the Sub-GHz frequency range, which is ideal for long-range, low-power wireless communications. The market caters to various industries, including Industrial, Military, Commercial, Marine, and others. Downstream applications include Smart Home Automation, Asset Tracking, Telemetry, and IoT devices. The industry chain includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end-users. The manufacturing process involves the assembly of components such as microcontrollers, RF chips, and antennas. Sub-GHz modules are available in various communication protocols like Z-Wave, Wi-SUN, and proprietary ones. Bluetooth v5, v4.2, and v4.0 are also used in some applications, but they operate in different frequency bands.

Market Research Overview

The Sub-Ghz module market is a growing segment in the wireless communication industry, catering to various industries such as Industrial, Military, Commercial, Marine, and others. This market is driven by the demand for low-power, long-range wireless connectivity solutions. Sub-Ghz modules operate at frequencies below 1 GHz, offering advantages like longer range, better penetration, and lower power consumption compared to Bluetooth technologies like Bluetooth v5, Bluetooth v4.2, and Bluetooth v4.0. The industry chain of Sub-Ghz modules includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and downstream application industries. The manufacturing process involves the production of modules using proprietary technologies. The market is segmented into applications like Smart Home, Building Automation, Security, and Industrial Automation. The Military and Industrial sectors are significant contributors to the market due to their requirement for secure, long-range communication. The Evaluation Quadrant provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size, growth trends, and competitive landscape.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Transceivers



Transmitters



Receivers

LoRa

Application



Remote Metering



Smart Home



Smart City



Smart Agriculture

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

