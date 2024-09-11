NASA To Preview Europa Clipper Mission To Jupiter Moon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to discuss the upcoming Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter's icy moon Europa.
The briefing will be open to media and will air live on NASA+
and the agency's website , plus
Facebook ,
X ,
and YouTube . Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.
Continue Reading
This artist's concept depicts NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft in orbit around Jupiter. The mission is targeting an Oct. 10, 2024, launch. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Participants in the news conference include:
Gina DiBraccio, acting director, Planetary Science Division, NASA Headquarters
Jordan Evans, project manager, Europa Clipper, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Bonnie Buratti, deputy project scientist, Europa Clipper, JPL
Stuart Hill, propulsion module delivery manager, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Armando Piloto, senior mission manager, NASA's Launch Services Program
To ask questions by phone, members of the media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of the event to Rexana Vizza at: [email protected] .
Members of the news media from the U.S. and non-designated countries who are interested in covering the event in person at JPL must arrange access in advance by contacting Rexana Vizza at: [email protected] no later than 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT) on Thursday, Sept. 12. Media representatives must provide one form of government-issued photo identification. Non-U.S. citizens will need to bring a passport or a green card. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.
Questions can be asked on social media during the briefing using the hashtag #AskNASA.
Europa is one of the most promising places in our solar system to find an environment suitable for life beyond Earth. Evidence suggests that the ocean beneath Europa's icy surface could contain the ingredients for life - water, the right chemistry, and energy. While Europa Clipper is not a life-detection mission, it will answer key questions about the moon's potential habitability.
Europa Clipper's launch period opens on Thursday, Oct. 10. The spacecraft, the largest NASA has ever built for a planetary mission, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, JPL leads the development of the Europa Clipper mission in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. The main spacecraft body was designed by APL in collaboration with JPL and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, executes program management of the Europa Clipper mission. NASA's Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy, manages the launch service for the Europa Clipper spacecraft.
To learn more about Europa Clipper, visit:
SOURCE NASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108663908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.