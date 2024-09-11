Charred Corn And Broccoli Salad With Miso Is A Smoky, Savoury Delight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

When we think about where flavour comes from in a recipe, most of us probably focus on the ingredients - the produce and proteins, herbs, spices, aromatics and other seasonings.

But often overlooked is the flavour created by the cooking method itself - the fond that forms on the bottom of the skillet when protein or vegetables are browned; the amplified nuttiness from toasting nuts and seeds; the savoury, crisp exterior that develops with roasting.

This recipe makes the most of the deep flavour coaxed out of fresh corn and broccoli when they are cooked under (or over) an open flame. Tossed with oil and sprinkled with salt, then either broiled or grilled until tender and lightly charred, the vegetables become sumptuously savoury, with a crisped exterior and light smoky flavour.

Once those fire-enhanced vegetables are cool enough to handle, you cut the kernels off of the cobs, chop the broccoli, and toss both with fresh scallions and a mayonnaise-based dressing seasoned with miso, lemon juice, ginger and honey.

The miso echoes the savouriness of the charred vegetables while contrasting the corn's sweetness, while the lemon, ginger and scallions add welcome brightness.

The result is a colourful salad that pairs nicely with just about any protein and holds up well, too, making it an ideal cookout or make-ahead side. Most importantly, the salad brims with flavour, not only from the vegetables and seasonings it's made with, but also from the flame used to cook it.

- - -

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author who hosts public television's "Ellie's Real Good Food.” Learn more at

Charred corn and broccoli salad

6 servings (makes about 6 cups)

Total time: 30 mins

In this salad, gingery miso dressing marries charred fresh sweet corn and broccoli, which can be made under the broiler or on the grill. The dish holds up well and pairs nicely with just about any protein, making it an ideal cookout side or make-ahead dish.

Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

4 ears corn, shucked

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado or canola, divided

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1 head broccoli (1 1/2 pounds), trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch florets

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 tablespoon shiro (white) miso

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions, white and green parts (from 2 large scallions)

STEPS

Position a rack about 6 inches away from the broiling element and preheat the broiler on HIGH. (For grilling instructions, see Variations.)

Place the corn in a medium bowl. Drizzle it with 1 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon of the salt. Toss to coat evenly, rubbing them oil into the cobs with your hands as needed.

Arrange the corn on a large sheet pan (lined with foil for easier clean-up, if you'd like), and broil for about 2 minutes, or until starting to char. Rotate the corn a quarter turn, and broil for another 2 minutes, or until starting to char on top.

Meanwhile, in the same bowl used for the corn, toss the broccoli with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Remove the sheet pan with the corn from the broiler, push the corn to one side and arrange the broccoli in a single layer on the other side. Rotate the corn a quarter turn again, and then continue to broil, for about 2 minutes. Rotate the corn the final quarter turn, stir the broccoli and continue broiling for another 2 minutes, or until both vegetables are nicely charred. Transfer the vegetables to a cutting board to cool.

While the vegetables are cooling, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice and miso until emulsified. Add the mayonnaise, honey, ginger and pepper, and whisk to thoroughly combine.

When the vegetables are cool enough to handle, coarsely chop the broccoli, and cut the kernels off the corn and transfer them to a large bowl. Add the scallions and the dressing, and toss to combine. Serve right away.

Substitutions: No corn on the cob? >> Use about 3 cups fire-roasted frozen corn, defrosted and warmed through. Vegan? >> Replace the honey with maple syrup or agave, and substitute vegan mayo for the regular mayo.

Variations: Oil and salt the vegetables as described above. Set a gas grill to 450 degrees, or heat a charcoal grill to medium-hot. Char the corn on all 4 sides, about 2 minutes per side. Arrange the broccoli in a single layer on the grill (using a basket to keep the florets from falling through the grates, if desired) and cook for a total of 4 minutes, stirring halfway through, until nicely charred. Proceed with the recipe as written above.

Nutrition per serving (scant 1 cup): 233 calories, 30g carbohydrates, 4mg cholesterol, 13g fat, 6g fiber, 6g protein, 2g saturated fat, 249mg sodium, 7g sugar