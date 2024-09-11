Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory To Host Investor Day On September 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURANGO, Colo., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the“Company”,“we”, or“RMCF”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 12, 2024, with presentations given by members of the executive management team.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Mountain Time)

Webcast link:

To access the Investor Day via phone, please use one of the following dial-ins:

USA: (929) 205-6099

Meeting ID: 939 3245 2560

Passcode: 918130

A live webcast of the event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live or via an archived replay that will be posted to the Investor Relations website at .

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was ranked in the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine for 2024. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

...