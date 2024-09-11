OPRG Names Avra Lorrimer Chief Client Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Avra Lorrimer, who earlier this week announced she was leaving H&K, will be joining the Omnicom PR Group as chief client officer.



Starting September 12, Lorrimer will focus on elevating client experience for the group's largest clients. Whe will work in partnership with

OPRG agency teams across practices and geography.



Lorrimer will be based in New York City and report to OPRG CEO Chris Foster.



"Avra is a dynamic leader with a tested ability to anticipate and capitalize on the fast-changing business landscape," said Foster. " I know she'll make a positive impact on our clients' businesses and contribute positively to our own growth."



Lorrimer is moving to OPRG after 11 years at H&K , which is now part of Burson. During her time there ,Lorrimer held a variety of roles including, most recently, executive VP and chief growth officer.



Since moving to New York from London in 2020, Lorrimer served as a WPP global client lead and head of H&K's New York office. Lorrimer took on that position after spending seven years leading the London office's consumer packaged goods practice. She also served as the WPP PR lead on the Ford of Europe account.



