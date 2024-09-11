Foreign Intelligence Informed Ukraine About Number Of Iranian Missiles Sent To Russia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he received information about the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia from Western intelligence services, but he cannot yet confirm their use in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Croatian Prime Andrej Plenkovic and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina as part of the fourth Crimea summit in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding Iranian missiles, we got the same information you saw in the media, without any details. The intelligence of our partners gave us some details on the number. So far, I cannot confirm the use of respective missiles," Zelensky said.

He added that he would confirm the use of these missiles only when there is evidence, as was the case with weapons from North Korea - both for missiles and for North Korean artillery shells.

"So far, we know about the use of a large number of Iranian drones," Zelensky said.

He also recalled that Russia manufactures drones on its territory under a license from Iran.