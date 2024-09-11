Kuwait, Egypt Sign Mou To Increase Passengers, Operational Capacity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Egypt signed on Wednesday a MoU to increase and operational capacity between the two sides.

Speaking to KUNA after the MoU signing, Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah, head of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil (DGCA), affirmed that the document would boost passenger capacity between Kuwait and Egypt.

The technical aspect of such increase is included in the signed MoU, he added, noting that discussions on the matter occurred between the DGCA and the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA).

He affirmed that the deal would reflective positively on both countries, hoping that more deals would be signed further in the future.

The DGCA's delegation visit to Cairo coincided with the meeting of the High Egyptian-Kuwaiti committee scheduled for tomorrow with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya chairing the meeting alongside Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdulatty. (end)

