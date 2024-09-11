(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prominent faith leaders and social activists unite to drive "Souls to the Polls" and inspire thousands to engage in the upcoming through the power of and community.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Church Action Fund is proud to announce an official sponsorship with Live Nation Urban

and Mobilize Justice

for the highly anticipated " The Reunion Tour " featuring Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp and The Clark Sisters. This partnership highlights the Black Church PAC 's national election work, encouraging concertgoers to get their "Souls to the Polls" this November for the presidential elections. Throughout the tour, they will be engaging with concertgoers across the country, fostering voter engagement and mobilization efforts at every stop.

Black Church P.A.C., Live Nation Announce Official Sponsorship with“The Reunion Tour”

"This is a tour and a partnership that makes a lot of sense for our organization," said Pastor Mike McBride , Executive Director of Black Church P.A.C . "Our mission is to bring the spirit of civic engagement into spaces of celebration and worship. This partnership provides a unique opportunity to inspire and mobilize thousands to exercise their right to vote and ensure our communities are represented."

As part of this collaboration, the Black Church PAC will have a significant presence at each concert, where they will be actively registering voters, raising funds for grassroots organizers, and encouraging attendees to volunteer for critical election work. This initiative is aimed at empowering Black communities to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections and beyond.

"We are moving from stained glass windows to stadiums to promote the necessity of voting and social engagement," said Pastor Jamal Bryant , Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church .

"The Reunion Tour," featuring an all-star lineup of gospel music legends, is set to bring a message of hope, unity, and celebration to audiences nationwide. The tour, which kicked off on September 6, will travel to 30 cities including Brooklyn, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Los Angeles, providing a unique platform for the Black Church PAC to reach and mobilize voters from diverse backgrounds.

Alongside the all-star lineup on stage, the Black Church PAC will feature appearances from Pastor Jamal Bryant, Pastor Tony Lee , Tamika D. Mallory , Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III and Erica Campbell , who will speak and support voter mobilization efforts.

"We are excited to work with the Black Church PAC in this unique partnership," said Brandon Pankey, Vice President, Business Development and Operations, Live Nation Urban . "The 'Reunion Tour' is not just about incredible music; it's about bringing communities together, uplifting voices, and fostering positive change. We believe this partnership will make a meaningful impact by encouraging civic engagement and promoting social justice."

"The power of the Black Church extends far beyond the pulpit," said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, Senior Pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church . "We are taking our movement from the church pews to the concert venues to ensure that every Black voice is heard and counted. This tour is more than a series of performances; it's a call to action."

"It's very meaningful for our supporters to join forces with Live Nation Urban for this tour," added Pastor Leah Daughtry , Presiding Prelate of The House of the Lord Churches . "In a time when our democracy is at stake, we are called to be the moral and spiritual compass that guides our community to the polls. Every day is an opportunity to spread the word that voting matters. This tour will help us reach thousands who may not hear this call elsewhere."

Concert attendees can visit the Black Church PAC's activation area at each venue to learn more about voter registration, volunteer opportunities, and ways to support grassroots organizers working on the front lines of democracy. The Black Church PAC is committed to using this platform to reach new audiences and to promote a culture of civic responsibility and engagement.

For more information about the Black Church PAC and their work, please visit

.

ABOUT BLACK CHURCH PAC

The Black Church PAC is a coalition of Black church leaders and pastors committed to harnessing the political power of the Black church to impact national and local elections. Our mission is to engage Black communities in the political process, advocate for policies that reflect our values, and empower a new generation of leadership. For additional information, visit .

ABOUT LIVE NATION URBAN

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit

livenationurban .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Candace Ledbette r - 770-709-1509, [email protected]

Kayla Tucker Adams

- 241-403-9852, [email protected]



SOURCE Black Church P.A.C.

