GFT advances leadership position in 2024 Quadrant SPARK MatrixTM for digital banking services

GFT advances leadership position in 2024 Quadrant SPARK Matrix TM for digital banking services Highest rating for Service Excellence, top 3 for Customer Impact Stuttgart, 11/09/2024 – For the 3rd year in a row, GFT has been listed as a Technology Leader in the report Quadrant SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Services . This year GFT has again advanced its leadership position. It is the provider with the highest rating for Service Excellence and one of the top 3 providers for Customer Impact . According to VVVD Akhilesh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,“GFT stands out in the global Digital Banking Services market owing to its differentiated offerings, such as a suite of assets and accelerators tailored for digital banking, particularly across platforms like Thought Machine and Mambu.” The analyst added,“With its comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and service excellence parameters, GFT has been recognised as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Digital Banking Services.” Marco Santos, Co-CEO at GFT, states, "Being recognised as a Technology Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for the third consecutive year is a great honor. This achievement reaffirms GFT's placement among the very best providers of digital banking services. It reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in this field. These excellent ratings are proof for our team's dedication to delivering unparalleled value and cutting-edge solutions to our clients."

The influential report provides a competition analysis and ranking of the

leading digital banking services vendors

in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. It provides strategic information for users to evaluate different digital banking services vendors'

capabilities,

competitive differentiation , and

market position . The analysis highlights the key differentiators that set GFT apart :





Tailored Digital Banking Solutions:

GFT offers digital banking assets and accelerators such as BankLiteX or BankStart , particularly across platforms like Thought Machine and Mambu . The AI marketplace enhances customer experience and productivity through innovative tools and templates such as the GFT Banking Assistant.





GFT Digital Banking Launcher (DBL):

A cloud-native solution for modern core banking functionalities, facilitating the transition from legacy systems to a modern multi-core banking environment and achieves scalability, flexibility, and real-time processing.



BankLiteX and BankStart Solutions: Unified development hub for collaboration across UI/UX, DevOps, and operational teams, offering business logic, workflow engines, smart contracts, and configuration management.



Additional Resources:

The 2024 SPARK MATRIXTM Digital Banking Services report including GFT's profile is available here.





About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation. GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in

20 markets around the globe, GFT ensures

proximity

to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 12,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

