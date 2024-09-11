Super Lice Crisis Hits The United States: Store-Bought Treatments Ineffective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Super Lice Invade the US

Poison-based lice treatments no longer work and raise risks. Discover safer, effective options at MothersAgainstHeadLice. Help stop Super Lice now.

- Mothers Against Head LiceSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a concerning development, "Super Lice " have become the dominant strain of head lice across much of the United States and other Western countries. (See links below.)These lice are resistant to traditional permethrin-based treatments found in over-the-counter products you buy at the store. As families unknowingly continue to rely on these ineffective treatments, the Super Lice problem has grown, creating an urgent public health concern.The issue has been compounded by the overuse of poison-based treatments, which not only fail to eradicate Super Lice but can also cause irritation and unwanted side effects. Health experts are now sounding the alarm: it is critical for families to understand that the continued use of these treatments is no longer effective.The Growing Resistance to Permethrin-Based TreatmentsWhile families have long turned to permethrin-based products to combat lice, recent studies have shown that most lice strains in the U.S. are now resistant to these treatments. The widespread overuse of these products has contributed to the development of Super Lice, making traditional remedies largely ineffective. This leaves families with fewer options and growing frustration.Visit MothersAgainstHeadLice for Safe and Effective SolutionsParents across the U.S. are urged to visit MothersAgainstHeadLice to learn more about how to treat Super Lice without harmful chemicals. The website provides in-depth information on non-poisonous treatment methods that have been proven effective against resistant strains. It also offers preventive tips to protect families from future infestations without exposing children to toxic products.With growing evidence that permethrin-based products no longer work, it's more important than ever for families to explore alternative solutions.Spread the Word and Protect Our ChildrenMothers Against Head Lice calls on parents, caregivers, and community leaders to help spread awareness of this growing issue. Share this press release on social media and encourage others to visit MothersAgainstHeadLice for vital information on how to safely and effectively treat Super Lice. By spreading the word, we can reduce the risk to children and help prevent the further spread of resistant lice.About MothersAgainstHeadLiceMothersAgainstHeadLice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating families about safe and effective head lice treatment methods. The organization provides expert advice and resources to combat lice infestations without relying on harmful poisons. Through advocacy and awareness, the organization aims to protect children's health and well-being across the U.S. and beyond.ResourcesA comprehensive survey of permethrin resistance in human head louse populationsDetermination, mechanism and monitoring of knockdown resistance in permethrin-resistant human head liceEvaluation of resistance of human head lice to pyrethroid insecticidesHead Lice Now Resistant to Common Treatments, Study SaysPermethrin-Resistant Human Head LiceHead lice infestations: A clinical updateHead lice: resistance and treatment optionsComparing the efficacy of three methods of permethrin application in pediculosis capitis

