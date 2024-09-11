Policies That Enable Employee-Powered Change: Join Our Upcoming Webinar

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Imagine a workplace where every employee feels empowered to drive positive change in their community. Many companies achieve this by establishing policies that create opportunities for impact. These policies align a company's culture and core values with daily operations, setting clear expectations and creating an environment where employees feel supported.

Join Points of Light on September 17 at 1 p.m. EST for the webinar "Policies that Enable Employee-Powered Change," designed for corporate social responsibility practitioners. We will explore innovative and proven policies that enable employees to support their communities both during and outside of working hours.

Discover how codifying practices such as Volunteer Time Off (VTO) can foster a culture of service, enhance employee engagement, and secure buy-in from all levels. We will share real-world examples and actionable strategies to help you craft and champion effective corporate social impact policies.

As a bonus, registered attendees will receive an advanced copy of Points of Light's next learning brief, "Volunteer Time Off: Implementing and Optimizing Workplace Programs and Policies," which will be published on September 24. Don't miss this opportunity to gain insight into policies that empower employees to make a meaningful difference.

