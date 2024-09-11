Govt Should Create Framework For Heritage Preservation: IHHA

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Indian Heritage Hoteliers Association (IHHA), General Secretary, Captain Gaj Singh on Wednesday said that like Rajasthan's Heritage Policy, it is crucial for the Union to adopt a similar policy to create a comprehensive framework for heritage preservation and across the country.

“Areas with a rich heritage, such as Shekhawati and Chettinad need dedicated preservation efforts. The Centre should allocate a corpus fund to support these initiatives across various states. These expectations will be communicated to the Union government at the IHHA's 11th Annual Convention being held this year on September 19 and 20 at Indeco Hotel Swamimalai, Kumbakonam in Thanjavur of Tamil Nadu,” said Singh while addressing a press conference held at Alsisar Haveli in Jaipur.

He added that there is also a pressing need for world-class facilities and infrastructure around existing tourist sites to enhance the overall visitor experience and boost tourism.

“The redevelopment of Jaipur's old city, Amber, and the Chambal riverfront in Kota should serve as exemplary models for other tourist sites, showcasing what can be achieved with focused efforts. Moreover, enhancing road connectivity from highways to tourist centres is essential for facilitating easier access for travellers,” he added.

He said that tourism generates the second highest employment in the state after mining and hence there needs to be a special focus on this segment.

"We are glad that the state government is emphasising tourism under the 'Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit'. Further, the Centre is also focussing on wedding tourism which is a rising segment and Rajasthan is blessed to have palatial havelis and heritage properties which can be the best venues for hosting lavish weddings. However, the need is to have smooth connectivity to these properties,” he added.

He said that the encroachments on roads leading to these heritage properties should be removed.

Convention Chairman of IHHA, Rajendra Singh Pachar underlined the programme for the two-day convention. He said this year's theme of the AGM and Convention is 'Revitalizing Indian Heritage'. This is the first time that the IHHA AGM and Convention is going to be held in a state other than Rajasthan.

“We have organised 10 conventions in Rajasthan and are now taking 11th convention out of Rajasthan for we need to make people aware how the cultural values and heritage came into North from South India,” he added.

About 150 heritage hoteliers from all over India are expected to attend the event. It is worth mentioning that there are a total of 206 heritage hotels pan India and about 140 heritage hotels in Rajasthan.