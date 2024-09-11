Vertical Farming Market Report 2024-2029: Competitive Landscape Dominated By Signify, Freight Farms, Aerofarms, Sky Greens, And Spread



The lighting hardware type to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Lighting has tremendously improved owing to its pros specific to indoor vertical farms' requirements, and the use of LED lighting has gained huge popularity. LED lights give the farmers the control of both the light composition and the brightness, so that the former are able to adjust the light to the needs of the plants, thus helping them grow faster and produce more.

In addition, LED lights are energy saving, that is, they use way much power than most conventional sources of lighting. It also cuts on costs of maintenance due to their longer lasting as compared to other lamp types. Thirdly, LED lights produce comparatively little heat that reduces the possibilities of heat injury of plants and making the working condition of farmers much better. This has made the LED lighting to be popular among the vertical farm operators since it add more value to the vertical farming technique by averting the key reason behind the failure of the farming methodology in the past.

The aeroponics growth mechanism segment to record highest market share during the forecast period

The aeroponic growth mechanism is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the vertical farming market due to its higher productivity in contrast to hydroponics as well as the substantially lesser utilization of water. Aeroponics occupies a lesser amount of space let plants get all optimal conditions necessary for their growth and provide rich nutrient solution directly to roots of the plant, thus it is more resourceful.

The fixed cost of aeroponics, compared to hydroponics are higher, but the payback is much higher given that the yields are much higher. With the increasing global awareness towards conservation of natural resources and water the need to increase production using limited space and water especially in built-up areas is likely to boost the uptake of aeroponic systems and therefore fuel the growth of this segment in the vertical farming market.

The shipping container-based vertical farms is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Vertical farms use shipping containers, that is sustainable, space optimal and can easily be moved from one location to another since they are designed to be transported via sea and rail hence the name 'shipping' containers. Shipping container-based vertical farms are comparatively more affordable. This is due to the ability of the farms to be built in different regions fully equipped without large capital investments in infrastructure.

Also, shipping container farms are climate controlled meaning less water is used during the production processes and also there is production all year round which plays a pivotal role especially in the aspects of food insecurity. Knowing this, the market for vertical farming utilizing shipping containers will inevitably grow as technology progresses in an attempt to enhance the efficiency of these systems and provide entrepreneurs and investors with a competent solution in the agriculture industry.

Research Coverage

The report segments the vertical farming market and forecasts its size by offering, growth mechanism, structure, crop type, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the vertical farming ecosystem.

The vertical farming market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Signify (Netherlands), Freight Farms (US), AeroFarms (US), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread (Japan), Plenty (US), Valoya (Finland), Osram (Germany), Everlight Electronics (Taiwan), and Heliospectra AB (Sweden). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the vertical farming market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Attributes