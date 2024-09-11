Former School District's Director Of Child Welfare And Attendance And Its Truancy Court, Writes Television Pilot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Attorney Stella WinstonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Former Norwalk, California school district administrator, as well as being director of Norwalk's Truancy Court, Dr. James E. Shaw, had just registered his new TV Pilot Script, TEEN JUSTICE: SCHOOL RESCUE, with Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), when the tragic Georgia school shooting, that killed four high school students, occurred on September 4, 2024.Dr. Shaw says, "I had to write and register my TV Pilot showing ways, means, and methods for making our nation's schools safer." Dr. Shaw decided to learn scriptwriting and screenplay writing by enrolling in Shonda Rimes' online TV scriptwriting course, as well as Hal Croasmun's online "Screenwriters University", and Steve Duncan's ("Tour of Duty" and "A Man Called Hawk") scriptwriting training. Dr. Shaw's nonfiction book, "Jack and Jill, Why They Kill: Saving Our Children, Saving Ourselves," based on his four-year doctoral research, in-person, face-to-face with teenage girls and boys facing "juvenile life" (until age 25, late adolescence) in state youth prisons. He was a keynote speaker at the first Columbine High School commemoration, and "Jack and Jill, Why They Kill..." has been widely-acclaimed on "Good Morning, America"; "NBC Today"; "ABC's Debra Duncan, Dallas"; "CBS Eyewitness News": "Bill O'Reilly"; MSNBC; CNN ; and Georgia Television. His B.R.A.V.E. (Be Resilient Avoid Violence Everywhere) was used for six years straight by the California Department of Education (CDE). And his "Hands Are For" poem won the "Editor's Choice" award in the National Library of Poetry Contest.In his "TEEN JUSTICE: SCHOOL RESCUE" TV pilot, Dr. Shaw's leading character is Attorney Stella Winston, a 29-year old U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Howard University School of Law, who is tormented by guilt over the suicide of a Criminal Court Judge's 18-year old "gangsta" son, whom the Judge himself sentenced to a state youth prison, despite his son's school attendance, high grade point average and college scholarships.Attorney Winston blames herself for her aggressive court questioning, her interruptions of his answers and explanations, and her anger-drenched assertions against the teen whom the judge had ordered to be tried as an adult. "TEEN JUSTICE: SCHOOL RESCUE" shows Attorney Winston as shocked by the media's and Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) statistics on gun-shooters and deaths-by-guns on school campuses. In this weekly "TEEN JUSTICE" TV drama, Attorney Winston brings police, school counselors, parents, school principals, and the press corps together to discuss school safety. After several such meetings together, the decision is made to share their school safety insights and ideas to the entirety of the United States.ZOOM is the technology chosen to create "United Schools of America" (USA) with several meetings monthly using the technologies of ZOOM to sort out and discuss such school problems as (1) Bullying; (2) Gangs on Campus and Their Threats and Harassments; (3) Name-calling and Violence; (4) Ridiculing and Shaming; (5) Increase in Suicides Among Female Students Who Suffered Constant Bullying and cyberSEXTing.Dr. Shaw who works in Superior Courts as an expert witness on School Safety/Personal Injury; and Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO), also known as Criminal Street Gangs, has been published by the American Bar Association for his articles, "Everything You Wanted to Know About School Safety But Were Sued First!"; "Going to School is Hazardous to Children's Health"; and "WE TOO Will Sue! Angry, Grieving Parents and Their Constantly Harassed and cyberSEXTED Daughter's Suicides."Dr. Shaw states, "Just days ago we had a student-against-student murder committed in a Joppatowne, Maryland high school bathroom. School has just begun. The Fall season is just around the corner. When are youths' problems at home going to STOP turning into gun fatalities at school?"

