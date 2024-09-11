Famous Toastery Celebrates Strategic Growth To Kick Start Second Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Brunch Franchise Expands to New Markets and Introduces New Look



Better breakfast restaurant signs franchise agreement in

Fuquay-Varina, NC

Famous

Toastery signs 5-unit franchise agreement in Raleigh, NC Famous

Toastery launching brand refresh, with new digital and in-store look & feel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, the renowned better breakfast franchise known for its Famously Fresh and simple-scratch menu, is proud to announce a strong start to the second half of 2024 marked by newly-signed franchise agreements, an initial rollout of a fresh new aesthetic, and

growing strategic partnerships.

The new margarita flight at Famous Toastery.

Continue Reading

Forward Momentum for Franchise Growth

Famous Toastery signaled a bold new step to expanding its regional footprint with a 5-unit deal in Raleigh, NC, signed by Anuj, Hina and Nisang Patel. This marks a pivotal milestone as Famous Toastery emerges as a brand optimal for multi-unit agreements due to its increasing demand and popularity in a myriad of communities. Furthering the brand's presence in the area, Famous Toastery also added its first franchise in Fuquay-Varina, NC with a signed agreement by Larry Terhune. Beyond this expansion in its home state, Famous Toastery is expecting strategic, nationwide growth to come to fruition by the end of 2024.

"We are thrilled to bring the Famously Fresh flavors of Famous Toastery to new communities with these deals," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "Expanding our Raleigh footprint and adding the Fuquay-Varina community to our Famous Toastery family while broadening our franchise offerings with multi-unit owners signals our positive momentum forward, and we are proud to have them represent our brand."

Fueling this growth and desire to join the Famous Toastery franchise is the evolution of the brands' diversified revenue streams. Boasting double-digit growth in third party ordering and strategically expanding to ezCater as it launched its new catering program has not only driven revenue, but driven franchisee curiosity to the brand.

Famously Fresh Refresh

Coming in the second half of the year, Famous Toastery guests can expect a fresh look to their go-to brunch spot. The

brand will launch an evolution of their current look with a new design

that includes a new logo and color scheme, updated

uniforms and new

menus – which feature a new look and feel to their core food and cocktail offerings, with the addition of margarita flights as an example.

"Our guests are our top priority, and providing them with a great experience is our number one goal," added Sebazco. "We heard the guest feedback and used it to guide our brand refresh, from the bright uniforms to the delicious new cocktail and food menus, as well as our new logo. While we are unveiling our new primary logo, our team is just as excited to present our new secondary logo that pays homage to our original branding

as we continue to evolve."

The first stage of the new look was recently launched on the Famous Toastery website, famoustoastery , providing guests with a digitally enhanced experience that features unique location pages for each restaurant and a much friendlier consumer experience. Famous Toastery fans can expect to see bright new colors implemented on the website in the coming weeks, as the new branding is simultaneously unveiled at restaurants. In tandem with the new website, Famous Toastery will continue to showcase its digital evolution by launching its first loyalty program – a tool they'll use to show guest appreciation and provide valuable

insights to franchisees and its corporate team in order to provide an exceptional guest experience. Through the use of data from the loyalty program, the Famous Toastery team can continue to evolve to exceed the needs and expectations of their guests.

Strategic Partnerships

Building off the momentum of a successful start to their partnership, Famous Toastery kicked off the year extending its partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell. Aptly timed with the start of the 2024 NASCAR Regular Season, McDowell – who is currently in the top-25 of NASCAR Cup Series standings – wears a Famous Toastery logo on his helmet and custom gloves on select race days, amplifying Famous Toastery's national visibility to millions across the country.

With Famous Toastery's growth over the first half of the year, the brand has gained notable attention from a number of regional and national influencers alike, including professional competitive eater James "J Webby" Webster and Robin of

@_Charlottefoodie . Webster approached the franchise owner of Famous Toastery Ashburn, inquiring of a unique food challenge. He took down a platter of the better breakfast franchise's most popular items such as flapjacks, French toast, crepes and other delicious menu items in just under 15 minutes; an event he used to train for the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit

famoustoastery . To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit

famoustoasteryfranchise Follow @FamousToastery on social media to be a part of future contests, giveaways, and more.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering Famously Fresh meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022), as well as CNBC as a top franchise to buy (2018), FSR Magazine as a Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off (2018), Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies, and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities (2018). For more information about Famous Toastery, visit famoustoastery . To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoasteryfranchise .

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit

. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE Famous Toastery

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED