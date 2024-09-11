Cairo holds Arab ministerial meeting to address Israeli offensive in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) An Arab ministerial meeting was held in Cairo on Tuesday to address the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged an immediate halt to the Israeli military actions, criticizing Israeli Prime for his reluctance to agree to a cease-fire. Aboul Gheit emphasized the necessity of stopping the conflict, stressing that there is no alternative but to end the war.



The meeting, chaired by Yemen, was attended by notable figures including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag. Fidan, during his address, underscored the commitment of the Muslim world to preserving the Islamic identity of Haram al-Sharif and warned that those supporting Netanyahu would also be held accountable for the ongoing situation in Gaza.



The meeting’s agenda focused on exploring diplomatic and legal measures to end the Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank. It also covered discussions on other regional issues, including the situations in Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia, as well as security concerns related to navigation and energy supplies in the Gulf region.



Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel's military offensive has continued since an attack by Hamas on October 7. The violence has resulted in over 41,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and nearly 95,000 injuries. The blockade of Gaza has exacerbated the crisis, leading to severe shortages of essential supplies and leaving much of the region devastated. Israel now faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

