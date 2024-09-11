Balancing Calcium And Magnesium: A Vital Duo For Menopause Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones

Cal2Mag also stands out with its high absorption and bioavailability

Cal2Mag: A Citrate Blend Optimized for Women's by Gadot Biochemical Industries

- Michael PaikinHAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Approximately 1.3 million women enter menopause each year, with the average age of 51, according to the National Menopause Foundation. By 2025, about 1.1 billion women globally will be menopausal, according to a study in Menopause, creating a greater need for calcium and magnesium products that can be consumed daily.1As women age, their needs for the right amounts of calcium and magnesium become more important, as these are essential minerals for maintaining strong bones and overall well-being. Women in the menopause stage are at increased risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related issues, making calcium and magnesium supplementation vital.1However, there are challenges in ensuring the most biologically beneficial ratio of calcium to magnesium (Ca:Mg) is obtained, and absorbed, in menopausal women, and Gadot Biochemical Industries has solved this by introducing Cal2Mag , providing the right ratio of calcium to magnesium, conveniently, for all women.According to Michael Paikin, Gadot chief technologist, there were very few studies investigating Ca:Mg ratios, so there was scant evidence to establish an optimum Ca:Mg reference range. A 2021 study finds that benefits in reducing risk of adverse health conditions can be obtained with a dietary Ca:Mg ratio between 1.70 to 2.60.2Gadot's Cal2Mag, a researched blend of calcium citrate and magnesium citrate, is a highly bioavailable supplement created specifically to support women's health. Cal2Mag provides a balanced ratio of calcium and magnesium, crucial for preventing bone density loss during menopause, and aids in maintaining healthy, muscle contractions, and supporting cardiovascular health.Cal2Mag also stands out with its high absorption and bioavailability. Paikin commented,“The citrate form of calcium and magnesium in Cal2Mag ensures superior absorption, independent of stomach acid levels, and can be taken with or without meals. This form also reduces the risk of kidney stones, a common concern with other forms of calcium supplements.”Cal2Mag is suitable for various applications, including nutraceuticals and functional foods, such as bakery, and beverages.Gadot delivers highly bioavailable ingredients, including tailor-made soluble minerals, and ingredient-based blends. Gadot ́s portfolio offers an array of ingredients, including magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium, in different forms, including citrates and gluconates. It continues to expand its offerings based on market demand. This year, Gadot is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a global expert in mineral fortification and technology. For more information, visit or contact Eva Criado, global marketing manager at ....1 Shifren, et al. The North American Menopause Society Recommendations for Clinical Care of Midlife Women. Menopause 21(10):p 1038-1062, October 2014. | DOI: 10.1097/GME.00000000000003192 Costello et al Perspective: Characterization of Dietary Supplements Containing Calcium and Magnesium and Their Respective Ratio-Is a Rising Ratio a Cause for Concern? Advances in Nutrition March 2021 Vol. 12, Issue 2 291-297

