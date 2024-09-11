World Anti-Doping Agency calls for comprehensive reforms in US policy

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) called for comprehensive reforms in the anti-doping system in the United States. In a letter addressed to Tobie Smith, chair of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) board of directors, WADA emphasized that a significant 90 percent of American athletes are currently outside the reach of the agency's code. The concern was particularly directed towards college sports, which contribute a substantial number of athletes to the highest levels of competition, including the Olympics. WADA highlighted that three-quarters of U.S. athletes who will be competing in the Paris Olympics emerged from the collegiate system, which operates below internationally recognized standards for clean sport.



WADA expressed deep concern regarding the welfare, performance, and health of U.S. athletes, suggesting that the situation might be so severe that top international athletes could be exploiting the U.S. system for doping purposes. The agency also criticized the testing performance of USADA, noting that the agency collected 7,773 samples from only 3,011 athletes. This number was deemed inadequate given the large population and extensive pool of athletes in the U.S., underscoring the need for more robust testing and enforcement measures.



The agency's call for reform extends to ensuring consistent application of anti-doping rules across all countries and sports, stressing that the enforcement of these rules should not vary based on location or the level of competition. WADA's concerns align with recent criticisms from other global bodies; for instance, China's Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) had previously urged WADA to increase testing of American track and field athletes following a doping scandal involving sprinter Erriyon Knighton, who tested positive for the banned substance trenbolone.



Overall, WADA's push for systemic changes highlights the urgency of addressing gaps in the current anti-doping framework in the U.S., particularly within its collegiate sports system, and ensuring that global standards for clean sport are uniformly applied.

