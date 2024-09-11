ADQ establishes Q Mobility to enhance transportation services through smart mobility solutions

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Abu Dhabi, 10 September 2024: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has established Q Mobility to enhance transportation services through smart mobility solutions, with a focus on providing sustainable and integrated solutions that support the Emirate’s growth and development as part of Abu Dhabi's vision. The company will also manage, operate and develop the Abu Dhabi toll system ‘DARB’ and the Abu Dhabi parking system ‘Mawaqif’, under the regulatory supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

Q Mobility aims to provide efficient, reliable and convenient solutions through the integration of advanced and innovative technologies. The company is integrated into ADQ’s wider transport and logistics portfolio, which also encompasses Abu Dhabi Airports, AD Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail.

DARB, operational since 2021, manages eight toll gates in Abu Dhabi, which are situated at the primary bridges across the city. The Mawaqif system was established in 2009 to provide motorists with structured, fully digitized public parking facilities in Abu Dhabi.

By bringing together assets from across the entire value chain, ADQ aims to develop cluster ecosystems and support the growth of portfolio companies by harnessing their strengths and creating long-term value. This has allowed ADQ to make increasing contributions to the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy, while enhancing the quality of people’s lives through the reliable and efficient delivery of daily essentials such as power, water, transport, food and healthcare.







