SCTE® Techexpo 2024 Set To Gather Innovators, Experts And Business Leaders

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCTE TechExpo , the largest broadband event in the Americas, will take place in Atlanta at the Georgia World Center from September 24-26, 2024. Attendees can look forward to headliner and keynote sessions, nine specialized tracks, and an expansive featuring over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in the industry. The stage is set for three days of content, collaboration, and conversation to shape the future of broadband technology.

“It's an honor to co-sponsor the SCTE TechExpo 2024, a groundbreaking event that brings together industry leaders and innovators,” said Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex.“This gathering allows us to explore the massive potential of advances in broadband technology that will shape the future of connectivity.”

“On behalf of Liberty Latin America, I am proud to be a co-chair of this year's SCTE TechExpo taking place in Atlanta, Georgia,” echoed Liberty Latin America President and CEO Balan Nair.“All of us work in and advance an industry that is transformational. Through this event, we look forward to hearing from thought leaders, exploring cutting-edge new trends, experiencing new technologies, and building relationships that will strengthen our industry.”

New Sessions to Highlight

One of two interactive sessions taking place on Monday, September 23 is the inaugural SCTE Broadband Fiber Installer (BFI) Boot Camp . For an additional registration fee, this interactive in-person course is strategically designed to equip learners with the expertise needed to harness the advantages of FTTP networks in enhancing broadband customer service. This program offers targeted, hands-on training to enhance skills and expertise to help equip our industry's workforce for success.

Headlining the AI & Automation track at 12:30 p.m. on September 25, Comcast Cable Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer Elad Nafshi will moderate a star-studded panel including Lilac Ilan, global head of business development telco - AI powered operations at NVIDIA; Dr. Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, head of fixed networks at AWS; and Nirali Patel, group vice president of data and AI strategy at Liberty Global. The panelists will explore how the“AI Revolution” is shaping the future of broadband, including the role of AI in driving self-optimizing networks, future innovations, and business models.

Headlining the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) track at 12:30 p.m. on September 24, Charter Communications Executive Vice President of Product Danny Bowman will moderate a panel which includes Larry Alder, director of connectivity ecosystems at Meta; Scott Wagner, president of connected living products at Assurant; and Justin Donohoo, chief technology officer at Conservice. The panelists will discuss how to build successful partnerships to provide a new open ecosystem of innovation.

The Technology Policy track at 12:45 p.m. on September 24 will include a discussion on spectrum policy with a panel of government and academic experts moderated by Mark Walker, vice president of technology policy at CableLabs. Panelists Flynn Rico-Johnson, policy advisor of wireless, space, and international at Federal Communications Commission; Monisha Ghosh, professor at University of Notre Dame, department of electrical engineering; Charles Cooper, associate administrator of the Office of Spectrum Management at National Telecommunications and Information Administration; and Dr. John Chapin, special advisor for spectrum at U.S. National Science Foundation will round out the session.

Other Technology Policy track highlights include a panel discussion titled“A Year After the Artificial Intelligence Executive Order” at 10:45 a.m. on September 25. CableLabs Director of Technology Policy Priya Shrinivasan will moderate as two government experts evaluate key requirements relevant to the broadband industry of the more than 150 directives that federal agencies must implement to ensure the United States remains at the forefront of responsible AI innovation and governance. Shrinivasan will be joined by Olivia Zhu, assistant director for AI policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Dr. Ellen Zegura, division director for computer and network systems within the Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate of the U.S. National Science Foundation.

The full agenda is available online.

New this year, attendees can visit a shared booth theater (booth #1547) for demos and presentations by CableLabs, Kyrio, and SCTE with topics ranging from AI and security to SCTE chapters and standards. The full booth presentation schedule can be found on the CableLabs website.

Sustainability Initiatives for a Green Event

Building on SCTE's commitment to sustainability, TechExpo24 will feature several sustainability initiatives. With the support of TechExpo24 co-sponsors, Cox Communications and Liberty Latin America, TechExpo24 organizers have purchased and retired enough renewable energy certificates (RECs) to power the event with 100% renewable energy. New for 2024, water restoration certificates (WRCs) will offset water usage throughout the event.

With additional support from Cox Communications, TechExpo24 also aims to achieve 100% zero waste to landfill. Attendees will notice an increased number of recycling and compost bins, and exhibitor waste will be segregated for recycling. Cox Communications volunteers will be on hand to encourage all attendees to reuse, recycle, and use the right bins.

Since 2014, the SCTE Energy 20/20 Program has helped ensure cable broadband providers achieve or exceed their environmental goals by creating standards and sharing successful operational practices impacting sustainability efforts and energy management. TechExpo24 attendees can review the latest developments at 1:00 p.m. on September 25 with Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE's senior director of energy management program and business continuity, and Ryan Capone, Comcast's vice president of network facilities and energy.

There is still time to register to attend and spark new connections, catalyze innovation, and create meaningful progress through learning and collaboration.

About SCTE ® TechExpo

For 40 years, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs, has brought industry professionals together to connect, collaborate, and innovate, providing the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The flagship event has been reintroduced as TechExpo to capture its expanding audience and growing convergence of technologies. SCTE will be hosting TechExpo24 in Atlanta, Georgia, September 24-26, 2024. Chaired by Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications, and Balan Nair, president and CEO of Liberty Latin America, TechExpo24 will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of telecommunications. Find more information at .

